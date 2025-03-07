Subscribe & Follow
South Africa's net foreign reserves rise to $61.733bn in February
South Africa's net foreign reserves rose to $61.733 n at the end of February from $61.328bn in January, central bank data showed on Friday, 7 March 2025.
Source: Reuters.
Gross reserves increased to $66.264bn in February from $65.876bn the prior month. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, rose to $0.531bn from $0.529bn.
