Sars commissioner's term extended

President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted a two-year extension to Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter's term.

Source: Sars.

“The decision follows the agreement between the President and Kieswetter to extend the tenure of the Commissioner to enable an orderly leadership transition in the organisation,” the Presidency said on Tuesday, 27 February 2024.

In March 2019, President Ramaphosa appointed Kieswetter in terms of Section 6 of the South African Revenue Service Act, for a five-year term that started on 1 May 2019.

Kieswetter will continue leading the execution of the current strategic direction of the revenue service while ensuring a smooth leadership transition.