Retail security failures are costing more than stock in South Africa

Retail in South Africa is facing a more complex operating environment. Rising shrinkage, organised retail crime, energy instability, and increased pressure on margins are forcing retailers to rethink how stores are protected and kept operational.

From 2 to 4 June at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, Securex South Africa 2026, co-located with A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo, Firexpo, and RE+ South Africa, brings this shift into focus in a way few environments can. Rather than viewing security in isolation, retailers can assess how systems perform together, compare suppliers side by side, and identify what will deliver measurable improvements in loss reduction, uptime, and store performance.

“Retailers are under pressure to make faster, better decisions. Bringing multiple solution areas together allows them to compare options, understand how systems interact, and apply that insight immediately,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa.

From loss prevention to operational performance

Traditional retail security focused on deterrence. That approach no longer holds in environments where systems must respond quickly and consistently under pressure.

When security systems misaligned with operations, the cracks show early. Preventable incidents escalate, outages disrupt monitoring, and inconsistencies between stores make it harder to maintain control across a retail network. Over time, these gaps affect trading hours, staff confidence, and customer experience.

“When systems are aligned, the shift is noticeable. Retailers gain clearer visibility across stores, faster response to incidents, and more stable day-to-day operations,” says Anderson.

The cost of fragmented security strategies

Retail margins leave little room for inefficiency, and security gaps often show up where they are hardest to absorb.



Stock losses increase when incidents are detected too late.



Trading time is lost during outages or operational disruptions.



Staff and customer confidence decline in poorly managed environments.



Costs rise as teams respond reactively instead of preventing issues early.

These are not isolated problems. They affect overall store performance and, over time, influence profitability and brand perception.

Seeing retail systems in context

One of the biggest challenges retailers face is understanding how solutions will perform once implemented. Proposals and specifications provide detail, but they rarely show how systems behave in real environments or how easily they integrate with existing operations.

Securex South Africa 2026 addresses this gap by creating a space where retailers can test assumptions before making decisions. Instead of relying on theory, visitors can see how systems respond in practice, compare approaches across suppliers, and understand what implementation will require.

Compare multiple security solutions side by side in one visit.



See live demonstrations and evaluate performance in real scenarios.



Understand how security integrates with energy and facilities systems.



Engage directly with suppliers on implementation and scalability.

This level of visibility allows retailers to move from uncertainty to informed decision-making far more quickly.

Plan your visit while solutions can still be compared side by side

For retail decision-makers working to reduce loss, maintain uptime, and improve operational control, delaying these decisions comes with a cost. Evaluating systems one supplier at a time is slow, and often leads to gaps that only become visible after implementation.

Securex South Africa 2026 offers a more direct route. In one visit, retailers can compare solutions, see how they perform, and identify what will deliver measurable impact across their stores.

With only three days to access the full ecosystem across five co-located shows, the opportunity to gain this level of clarity is limited. Pre-register now to secure your place and plan a focused visit to Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from 2 to 4 June: https://tickets.tixsa.co.za/event/securex-south-africa-2026



