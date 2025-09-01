South Africa
Energy & Mining Coal, Oil & Gas
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Republic of Congo grants TotalEnergies exploration permit

    TotalEnergies announced that it has been awarded an exploration permit for the Nzombo area off the coast of the Republic of Congo, close to its already operational Moho facilities.
    1 Sep 2025
    1 Sep 2025
    Image credit: Jonathan Gong on Unsplash
    Image credit: Jonathan Gong on Unsplash

    TotalEnergies said it will operate the asset with a 50% stake, while QatarEnergy will hold a 35% interest and Congo's national oil company SNPC the remainder.

    The permit is for a 1,000km² area located 100km off the coast of Pointe Noire, and would add to a portfolio of "high-impact prospects", said Kevin McLachlan, TotalEnergies' senior vice-president for exploration.

    The work programme includes the drilling of one exploration well, which is expected to begin before the end of 2025, the company said.

    TotalEnergies currently produces 65,000 barrels of oil per day in the Republic of Congo, mostly through offshore wells.

    SNPC also owns 15% of the Moho production facilities, according to TotalEnergies' website.

    Read more: oil, Republic of Congo, oil exploration, offshore drilling, Kevin McLachlan, TotalEnergies, oil drilling, QatarEnergy
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz