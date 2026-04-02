Regaining engagement: Why coaching is no longer a luxury for executives

Competitors cannot replicate an engaged, supported and psychologically safe workforce. In an environment where others can replicate products, technology and even strategy, business seeks the competitive edge. How to do this remains a deliberate leadership imperative: how engaged are your employees.

Dr Lynne Derman, Executive Director People & Talent at 21st Century

Disengagement is rarely dramatic. It does not usually begin with resignation letters or formal grievances. It begins with quiet dissatisfaction. Subtle withdrawal. Reduced discretionary effort.

In previous discussions on the passively complacent workforce, we examined how disengagement erodes performance at a systemic level. Yet even the most robust engagement survey and well-designed performance management system cannot fully resolve one critical variable: the internal psychological experience of the individual.

When people are working under sustained pressure, have unresolved tension, or perceived misalignment, their engagement falters. What looks like indifference is often unprocessed stress. And stress, left unattended, becomes disengagement.

The economic consequences of psychological stress

Global research continues to confirm that disengagement has measurable financial impact.

Gallup reports that disengaged employees are associated with:

18% lower productivity

15% lower profitability

37% higher absenteeism

Increased safety incidents and turnover

These are not soft metrics but operational outcomes.

Neuroscientific research further demonstrates that prolonged stress reduces cognitive flexibility and problem-solving capacity (Rock & Page, 2009). When individuals operate in defensive neurological states, innovation declines and compliance rises.

This situation quickly becomes one where people are working under duress. A workforce under duress does not rebel. It complies resulting in the passively complacent workforce that we have mentioned before.

Whereas compliance sustains operations, it does not drive innovation and growth.

Coaching as a strategic intervention

Coaching is often misunderstood as reserved for executives. It is also used at times as a punishment when the manager is not satisfied with the employees’ work.

In reality, it is a structured mechanism for restoring agency and psychological safety which are two core drivers of engagement.

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) reports that:

86% of organisations experience positive ROI from coaching.

70% see measurable improvements in performance.

80% report improved confidence amongst participants.

Confidence influences initiative and initiative in turn drives contribution and discretionary effort. Contribution and the willingness to use discretionary effort to go beyond what is required in a role is what fuels organisational innovation, performance and growth.

Coaching operates at the intersection of human capacity and business performance, and should be made available to all employees, at all levels of the organisation.

Why coaching works: The strategic levers

1. Choice restores agency

Autonomy is a foundational driver of intrinsic motivation (Deci & Ryan). Allowing individuals to select a coach they relate to, builds trust. Trust reduces defensiveness, which in turn enables self-reflection, which is a cornerstone for growth.

Allowing an employee to choose a coach from organisationally approved coaches, signals respect and empowerment from the manager. Experience has shown that agency reignites engagement.

2. Confidentiality enables psychological safety

Amy Edmondson’s work on psychological safety demonstrates that performance improves when individuals feel safe to speak candidly without fear of negative consequences.

This is where coaching comes in, as it provides:

A confidential environment.

Space to explore frustrations.

Opportunity to test new perspectives.

Reflection without reputational risk.

When internal conversations feel constrained, coaching becomes the safe container that prevents dissatisfaction from calcifying into passivity. Psychological safety cannot be considered indulgence; it is the bedrock of performance infrastructure.

3. Structured, time-bound commitment during coaching builds momentum

Employees under pressure resist vague development initiatives and may even resist opportunities for training and upskilling, citing insufficient time available. Clearly defined coaching engagements are however personal, which elicits more interest.

Coaching is structured within agreed time frames and workload realities are respected while maintaining focus on the agreed outcomes of the coaching. Time-bound coaching signals:

Intentionality.

Measurable progress.

Professional accountability.

Time-bound coaching avoids the perception of endless intervention with no specific, measurable impact.

4. Personalised growth drives sustainable behavioural change

Standardised training delivers knowledge whereas coaching facilitates insight and personal growth. Through structured dialogue, individuals strengthen amongst others:

Positive communication.

Emotional regulation.

Conflict navigation.

Strategic thinking.

Confidence in decision-making.

Purpose alignment.

When behavioural change is internally generated rather than externally imposed, it results in ownership by the employee which translates to discretionary effort – going above and beyond.

Conclusion: coaching as a strategic people lever

In complex and rapidly shifting markets, organisations cannot afford to treat the passive complacent workforce as an inevitable by-product of pressure. It is a signal, and one that demands intentional response.

A modern people strategy recognises that sustainable performance is built at the intersection of data, leadership capability, system design, and individual support.

Engagement surveys diagnostics reveal where engagement is declining, but leadership actively reshapes culture. Performance frameworks reinforce behaviour whereas coaching restores the individual capacity required to thrive within that system.

When these levers operate in isolation, progress is fragmented. When integrated intentionally, they create alignment between purpose and performance, between values and behaviours, between individual well-being and organisational success.

Coaching, therefore, should not be viewed as an isolated developmental intervention. It is a strategic enabler within a broader people ecosystem: one that improves organisational engagement, strengthens resilience, and converts potential into measurable performance.