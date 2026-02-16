Ramaphosa's Sona maps out urgent steps for South Africa's job-rich growth

Commenting on President Cyril Ramaphosa's delivery of his State-of-the-Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament last week, North-West University Business School economist, Raymond Parsons said the focus on crime reduction, water security, SMME support, and Eskom reforms aims to drive inclusive, job-rich growth.

Source: GCIS/Jairus Mmutle.

Sona stresses swift implementation and investor confidence as South Africa seeks to seize a “window of opportunity” to strengthen its economic future, Parsons said.

Expanding on these points, Parsons noted: In the usual wide-ranging Sona President Ramaphosa emphasised the extent to which South Africa is now at a turning point and needs to capitalise on recent positive developments to build a much bigger, stronger and better economy.

The Sona outlined several of the factors that are now needed to generate the higher inclusive job-rich growth required for South Africa to meet its pressing socioeconomic challenges. These include the immediate imperatives of successfully combating violent crime and additional steps to ensure water security, as well as several other key supportive infrastructural and policy measures.

In particular, Sona broadly recognised how essential it now is to make South Africa a preferred investment destination by creating a policy environment and growth outlook in which a sufficient number of firms will feel justified in making fresh plans for expansion.

Driving growth forward

The Sona proposals therefore ranged from further necessary assistance to SMMEs to dealing with the uncertainty around the unbundling of Eskom. The Eskom situation stresses why growth-friendly reforms must be seen as irreversible, if investor confidence is to be retained. It is also necessary to expedite the intended upgrading of public-private sector partnerships to enlarge the capacity for effective delivery.

Ultimately, the outcome of the Sona again depends on a pivot in the commitment to expedite implementation of what is planned, as well as what the Budget on Wednesday, 25 February 2026 is able to safely finance. Realistic timelines also need to be enforced. Implementation, in collaboration with the private sector, remains the name of the game.

The Sona itself referred to a unique ‘window of opportunity’ to now build on better economic news and to translate it into tangible improvements in citizens’ livelihoods on the ground.

This injects urgency into the implementation of the half-forged policies and projects that must now make a big difference to South Africa’s future economic performance, if the GNU’s GDP growth target of 3.5% by 2030 is to be reached.