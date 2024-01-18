Puma Energy acquires 49% stake in MBHE Group

Puma Energy has acquired a 49% stake in MBHE Group and its renewable energy solutions and portfolio of renewable energy assets across the continent. This strategic acquisition aligns with Puma Energy’s mission to energise communities and assist industrial and commercial customers in preparing for a decarbonised future with comprehensive renewable energy solutions.

Tumelo Ramalebana (Puma Energy SA General Manager), Fadi Mitri (Puma Energy Head of Africa),Werner Van Wyk (MBHE Financial Director) and Ben Ouattara (Puma Energy Chief Operations Officer Africa) at the contract signing.

MBHE specialises in the design, supply, installation, and operation of solar PV systems and battery technology, catering to a wide range of sectors including retail centres, manufacturing, hospitals, heavy industry, and mining. The partnership with Puma Energy is set to fuel expansion by unlocking financial facilities to fully develop its project pipeline and providing access to new customers.

The partnership will capitalise on key growth opportunities across southern Africa, including the installation of solar PV, battery energy storage solutions, and off-grid solar PV plants. It will also enable MBHE to secure more power purchase agreements, thereby facilitating the development of projects and reaping the benefits of long-term Power Purchase Agreements.

“The partnership between Puma Energy and MBHE enables us to maintain our aggressive growth strategy, offering energy as a service," explains MBHE financial director Werner van Wyk.

"The unique differentiator is not only being able to provide holistic solar and energy storage solutions with strong technical and financial support but also accessing a much larger market through Puma’s existing footprint and network of commercial and industrial clients into Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Puma Energy is committed to its purpose of energising communities and helping our customers and partners to reduce their carbon emissions and prepare for the future of energy.

"Our partnership with MBHE will help realise that vision across southern Africa. Many of Puma Energy’s industrial and commercial customers are seeking renewable energy solutions and MBHE already has an impressive pipeline of projects which will drive growth over the next few years,” said Puma Energy head of solar for Africa, Shamsher Singh.