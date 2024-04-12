Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Agribusiness News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Old Mutual, Cape Chamber join forces to enhance agricultural industry

    12 Apr 2024
    12 Apr 2024
    A thought leadership session aiming to revitalise the agricultural sector is set for 17 April at the Grande Roche Hotel in Paarl. Representatives from Old Mutual, the Cape Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and other important figures will be attending. The session will focus on identifying goals and brainstorming initiatives to promote growth, sustainability, and inclusivity within agriculture.
    Image source:
    Image source: Gallo/Getty

    "Like the Cape Chamber, we are great believers in the power of collaboration, and we look forward to networking with our associates and unlocking many dynamic, mutually beneficial opportunities," says Boipelo Nkadimeng, strategy, strategic relations and innovations executive, Old Mutual Mass and Foundation Cluster.

    "Agriculture in South Africa has a central role to play in strengthening our economic future as well as our social cohesion. We are confident that by working together we will be able to facilitate robust economic activity, which promotes prosperity and helps create decent paying jobs, develop skills and ultimately eradicate rural poverty."

    Old Mutual and its operations are aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the company is well positioned to provide essential financial services to the people and businesses in the South African agricultural industry. Services offered range from comprehensive integrated funding and affordable insurance to business management support.

    Financial inclusion, education, and support

    Providing small businesses with the support they need to compete and succeed has become a key focus area for Old Mutual.

    To help SMMEs prosper, Old Mutual SMEgo has a digital one-stop business solution designed to meet the needs of owners of medium-sized businesses. It offers access to fast, easy funding opportunities, including supply chain finance. Its clients are also provided with access to insurance, a range of invoicing and other administrative functions, insights into different markets and valuable advice on effective business management.

    Also focused on SMEs is Old Mutual’s non-profit Masisizane Fund, established to provide financial empowerment and mentorship to businesses run by women and youth in rural areas.

    Old Mutual has also been committed to improving financial well-being and stability by driving financial education in South Africa. The Financial Education unit’s mandate is to share basic financial principles with communities and sectors of the economy facing crippling challenges like debt and lack of savings.

    The well-received On the Money financial education workshops are offered free of charge in workplaces and community centres across the countries in Africa where Old Mutual operates.

    Other topics to be discussed by the delegates at the forthcoming thought leadership event include South Africa’s ongoing energy crisis, renewable energy investment opportunities and tax incentives, and the challenges posed by climate change. But the most important topic of the day will no doubt be how to collectively effect growth and positive change in tough, fast-changing times.

    Read more: Agribusiness, Old Mutual, Cape Chamber of Commerce, agriculture industry, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing
    NextOptions

    Related

    Woolworths launches Farming for the Future campaign to tackle climate challenges
    Woolworths launches Farming for the Future campaign to tackle climate challenges
    1 day
    Source: Source: ©stokkete via
    World food prices up in March
    3 days
    Chocolate prices continue to rise
    Chocolate prices continue to rise
     8 Apr 2024
    SA citrus exports predicted to grow despite challenges
    SA citrus exports predicted to grow despite challenges
    4 Apr 2024
    Eduvos's IT faculty: Spearheading industry-relevant education for the 4th Industrial Revolution
    EduvosEduvos's IT faculty: Spearheading industry-relevant education for the 4th Industrial Revolution
    Source: Tetiana Bykovets via
    Ivory Coast to raise cocoa farmgate price by 50%
     2 Apr 2024
    Agribusiness confidence for Q1 2024 dimmed by bad weather and a plethora of challenges
    Agribusiness confidence for Q1 2024 dimmed by bad weather and a plethora of challenges
     26 Mar 2024
    How engineered wood can help the South African built environment decarbonise
    How engineered wood can help the South African built environment decarbonise
     22 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz