Old Mutual, Cape Chamber join forces to enhance agricultural industry

A thought leadership session aiming to revitalise the agricultural sector is set for 17 April at the Grande Roche Hotel in Paarl. Representatives from Old Mutual, the Cape Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and other important figures will be attending. The session will focus on identifying goals and brainstorming initiatives to promote growth, sustainability, and inclusivity within agriculture.

"Like the Cape Chamber, we are great believers in the power of collaboration, and we look forward to networking with our associates and unlocking many dynamic, mutually beneficial opportunities," says Boipelo Nkadimeng, strategy, strategic relations and innovations executive, Old Mutual Mass and Foundation Cluster.

"Agriculture in South Africa has a central role to play in strengthening our economic future as well as our social cohesion. We are confident that by working together we will be able to facilitate robust economic activity, which promotes prosperity and helps create decent paying jobs, develop skills and ultimately eradicate rural poverty."

Old Mutual and its operations are aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the company is well positioned to provide essential financial services to the people and businesses in the South African agricultural industry. Services offered range from comprehensive integrated funding and affordable insurance to business management support.

Financial inclusion, education, and support

Providing small businesses with the support they need to compete and succeed has become a key focus area for Old Mutual.

To help SMMEs prosper, Old Mutual SMEgo has a digital one-stop business solution designed to meet the needs of owners of medium-sized businesses. It offers access to fast, easy funding opportunities, including supply chain finance. Its clients are also provided with access to insurance, a range of invoicing and other administrative functions, insights into different markets and valuable advice on effective business management.

Also focused on SMEs is Old Mutual’s non-profit Masisizane Fund, established to provide financial empowerment and mentorship to businesses run by women and youth in rural areas.

Old Mutual has also been committed to improving financial well-being and stability by driving financial education in South Africa. The Financial Education unit’s mandate is to share basic financial principles with communities and sectors of the economy facing crippling challenges like debt and lack of savings.

The well-received On the Money financial education workshops are offered free of charge in workplaces and community centres across the countries in Africa where Old Mutual operates.

Other topics to be discussed by the delegates at the forthcoming thought leadership event include South Africa’s ongoing energy crisis, renewable energy investment opportunities and tax incentives, and the challenges posed by climate change. But the most important topic of the day will no doubt be how to collectively effect growth and positive change in tough, fast-changing times.