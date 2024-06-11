Ocean Basket, Abalobi partner to promote sustainable, fair fishing practices

Two summers ago, Ocean Basket added whole seabream to their menu, selling out within six weeks. This initiative aimed to diversify their seafood offerings and promote whole fish consumption, a more sustainable and less wasteful practice.

Local sourcing innovation

Unable to restock in time for the festive season, Ocean Basket’s supply chain executive, Marco Coelho decided to explore local sources and small-scale fishing communities, initially dismissed for not producing enough catch. This led to a partnership with Abalobi, a South African organisation dedicated to empowering small-scale fishers.

What is Abalobi?

Abalobi, meaning "fisher" in Xhosa, aims to create thriving, sustainable small-scale fishing communities through financial inclusion and responsible fishing practices. Traditional fishers often face low returns due to unfair market practices, but Abalobi's "Technology For Good" initiative helps them achieve fair market prices and rebuild their fisheries.

Securing the source

Ocean Basket committed to a fair price for Cape Bream, caught using low-impact handline fishing. Since early 2023, they have purchased nearly 28 tons of seabream, paying fishing communities about R1.5m. This stable pricing model has significantly improved the economic conditions of these communities.

"Our decision to pay a higher, fair price for their catch has enabled these fishers to transition from uncertain, ad hoc sales to a secure, predictable income," says Coelho. "At Ocean Basket, we believe in the power of collective effort and by partnering with these dedicated individuals, we've been able to foster economic empowerment and enhance food security, making a real, lasting impact on their lives."

Positive impact on food security

The collaboration has enhanced food security for fishing communities by ensuring a stable income, enabling fishers to consistently go to sea and support their families with nutritious seafood.

Chris Kastern, Abalobi’s director of growth, emphasises the partnership's role in demonstrating the viability of a fair seafood value chain. "Our relationship with Ocean Basket has been instrumental in demonstrating the power of a fair and equitable seafood value chain; it has helped us show that responsible fishing can be both economically viable and ecologically sound."

Environmental benefits

The initiative has made Cape Bream, a green-listed species by the Southern African Sustainable Seafood Initiative, economically viable for fishers. This helps conserve marine biodiversity and ensures sustainable livelihoods for fishers.

Ocean Basket’s support has positively impacted numerous families, extending benefits to skippers, crew, fish cleaners, and community-based quality teams.

Preserving cultural practices

The partnership preserves the cultural and traditional practices of fishing communities by making traditional fishing economically viable, ensuring that fishers can maintain their heritage.

Currently, 50% of Ocean Basket’s bream comes from ABALOBI, with plans to increase this to 80% and expand to other species like Yellowtail and Carpenter. This broader commitment to sustainable fishing practices aims to further enhance the economic stability of fishing communities.

Transformative impact

Ocean Basket’s initiative has significantly improved the economic stability, food security, and sustainability of small-scale fishing communities. "By paying a higher price for their Cape Bream, we've moved beyond sporadic, ad hoc sales to creating a stable, reliable income for these communities," Coelho noted.

"Our commitment has not only provided them with financial stability but also ensured that their rich traditions and sustainable practices are preserved for future generations.”

Chris Kastern highlighted the broader implications of the initiative: "Our relationship with Ocean Basket has been instrumental in demonstrating the power of a fair and equitable seafood value chain; it has helped us show that responsible fishing can be both economically viable and ecologically sound."

This initiative exemplifies how businesses can drive positive change in local communities and ecosystems, showcasing the potential of sustainable practices in improving livelihoods and food security.