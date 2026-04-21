Nominations open for eThekwini Sports Awards

The eThekwini Municipality has officially opened nominations for its inaugural eThekwini Sports Awards, calling on the public to recognise outstanding sporting talent and achievement across the city.

The awards programme is aimed at recognising and celebrating athletes, coaches, administrators, teams, and individuals who have excelled in sports and contributed significantly to the development of sport within the city.

As part of this exciting initiative, the municipality is officially opening the call for nominations for outstanding sports personnel within eThekwini municipal area.

Nominations are now open and will close on 15 May 2026.

The municipality has invited residents, sports organisations, schools, clubs, and community structures to submit nominations for deserving individuals and teams who have demonstrated excellence, dedication and exceptional performance in their respective sporting codes.

Nominees must either be based in eThekwini or have made a significant impact within the city’s sporting landscape.

The Sports Awards will consist of Sport Federation of the Year, Technical Official of the Year, District Sport Confederation, Recreation Programme of the Year, Grass Root Programme of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Coach of the Year, Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year with Disability, and the Sportsperson of the Year.

The municipality said the initiative forms part of an ongoing commitment to promote sports as a powerful tool for social cohesion, youth development, healthy lifestyles, and economic growth.

Nomination forms are available at Delta Towers, 6th Floor, Dr Pixley ka Seme Street or they can be accessed via the municipality’s official website.

The eThekwini Sports Awards are expected to become a flagship event on the city’s calendar, further strengthening Durban’s position as a destination for sport and excellence.