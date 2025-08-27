South Africa
Finance Banking
    New Development Bank names RBI's Rajiv Ranjan as vice president

    New Development Bank (NDB), a multilateral lender developed by Brics member nations, said on Monday, 26 August 2025 it had appointed India's central bank executive director, Rajiv Ranjan, as its vice president.
    By Nishit Navin and Nikunj Ohri
    27 Aug 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Ranjan has been appointed as the vice president for five years, according to a statement. He will also serve as the chief risk officer, according to the NDB website.

    Ranjan, who joined the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 1989, has served as an executive director and a member of the monetary policy committee since May 2022.

    The New Development Bank was established in 2015 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) for mobilising resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets and developing countries.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
