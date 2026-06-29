Naspers reports 84% profit jump on AI and digital growth

Naspers reported an 84% increase in profitability for the year ended 31 March 2026, supported by growth across its digital platforms portfolio and continued investment in artificial intelligence.

Naspers' logo is pictured on a smartphone in this illustration taken, 4 December 2021. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The group said ecosystem adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.3bn, while free cash flow reached a record $1.5bn. Ecosystem revenue grew 53% to $9.7bn.

Naspers and Prosus said the results reflect progress in building an AI-led ecosystem spanning e-commerce, food delivery, fintech and digital services.

Chief executive Fabricio Bloisi said the company’s AI capabilities are increasingly embedded across operations and customer-facing products.

The group highlighted ToqanClaw, its agentic AI platform, which it said is already available to more than five million restaurant partners globally.

AI and platform strategy drive growth

According to the group, AI is being used across operational systems and customer services to improve engagement, cross-selling and platform performance.

The company also continued capital allocation initiatives during the year, including buybacks and non-core asset sales.

Takealot reaches profitability milestone

In South Africa, Naspers said the Takealot Group reached full-year profitability for the first time.

The ecommerce group reported revenue of $1bn for the year, up 18%, while adjusted EBITDA increased 60% to $78m.

Takealot.com recorded revenue growth of 19% to $906m, while Mr D increased revenue by 11% to $138m.

Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, group executive director of Naspers and Prosus, said Takealot’s profitability reflects long-term investment in South Africa’s ecommerce market.

The group also highlighted AI developments across local businesses including AutoTrader and Property24.