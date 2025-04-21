Minister Simmers celebrates Bellville's latest housing milestone as demand soars

On Thursday, 17 April 2025, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers joined WCB Property Developers for the sod-turning of Monarch Lifestyle Living in Bellville. The affordable housing project’s Phase 1 sold out in just 10 days, generating R100m, with 70% of the full development already sold.

Source: Supplied.

This is not just a vote of confidence in the affordable housing market, but it also confirms the high demand for dignified, well-located and affordable housing opportunities in major towns and cities across our province.

This development will deliver 255 affordable housing units and is an example of where this province is heading in terms of delivering affordable housing opportunities.

In his address, Minister Simmers said, “This project seamlessly aligns with the Western Cape Government’s vision of infrastructure that is the enabler of economic growth and job creation, the driver of social development, and the key to unlocking new investment opportunities.”

At the tabling of the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure’s budget for the 205/26 financial year, Minister Simmers announced three mixed-use, affordable housing projects in the CBD of Cape Town. One of which is the Leeuloop development that was unveiled on Tuesday, 8 April 2025.

These three developments are currently bankable and will go to market in this calendar year. In total, they will deliver 3,500 affordable housing projects near economic opportunities right in the heart of Cape Town.

Minister Simmers concluded, “Developments such as these also embody the future of our province, which involves strong partnership between government and the private sector to deliver opportunities, dignity, and prosperity for our residents.”