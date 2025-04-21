Property Affordable & Social Housing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsSam HospitalityANEW Hotels & ResortsMall of AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Property Affordable & Social Housing

    Minister Simmers celebrates Bellville's latest housing milestone as demand soars

    On Thursday, 17 April 2025, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers joined WCB Property Developers for the sod-turning of Monarch Lifestyle Living in Bellville. The affordable housing project’s Phase 1 sold out in just 10 days, generating R100m, with 70% of the full development already sold.
    21 Apr 2025
    21 Apr 2025
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    This is not just a vote of confidence in the affordable housing market, but it also confirms the high demand for dignified, well-located and affordable housing opportunities in major towns and cities across our province.

    This development will deliver 255 affordable housing units and is an example of where this province is heading in terms of delivering affordable housing opportunities.

    In his address, Minister Simmers said, “This project seamlessly aligns with the Western Cape Government’s vision of infrastructure that is the enabler of economic growth and job creation, the driver of social development, and the key to unlocking new investment opportunities.”

    At the tabling of the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure’s budget for the 205/26 financial year, Minister Simmers announced three mixed-use, affordable housing projects in the CBD of Cape Town. One of which is the Leeuloop development that was unveiled on Tuesday, 8 April 2025.

    These three developments are currently bankable and will go to market in this calendar year. In total, they will deliver 3,500 affordable housing projects near economic opportunities right in the heart of Cape Town.

    Minister Simmers concluded, “Developments such as these also embody the future of our province, which involves strong partnership between government and the private sector to deliver opportunities, dignity, and prosperity for our residents.”

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz