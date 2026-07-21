Maximising the growth opportunity for luxury tented camps in Africa

The global tented camp market is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to reach $4.32bn by 2033. (Tented Camp Market Research Report 2033). This overall surge is fuelled by increasing demand for experiential travel, rising disposable incomes, and the rising popularity of eco-tourism and sustainable accommodation approaches.

Africa remains a key growth region for luxury tented camps, offering unique opportunities for developers, property owners, and operators to maximise opportunities, says Hans Hillebrand, Group CEO of Canvas and Tent.

“The growth in the tented camp industry is driven by demand for close-to-nature experiences, eco-conscious developments, and unique corporate retreats,” says Hillebrand. “Across the safari circuits of East and Southern Africa to the Indian ocean islands, tented camps are becoming synonymous with exclusivity, conservation, and immersive experiences.”

In Africa, destinations East Africa and Southern Africa still lead the pack, leveraging their distinctive landscapes and wildlife to attract high net worth travellers, adventure enthusiasts and corporate groups.

Hillebrand says that while Kenya and Tanzania pioneered the classic 'under canvas' experience, Botswana has mastered highly exclusive, low-impact luxury in pristine wilderness areas. ​Zimbabwe and Zambia are known for exceptional walking safaris and authentic tented camps, particularly along the Zambezi River and in Hwange National Park. South Africa is a mature market with destinations in private reserves bordering the Kruger National Park and Eastern Cape reserves featuring luxurious, exclusive safari camps. ​Namibia offers unique desert tented camps that blend rugged, arid landscapes with plush, high-end amenities.

Hillebrand says expansion is accelerating outside traditional safari zones, and opportunities abound: “There is strong demand for off-grid, eco-conscious 'glamping' that targets scenic coastal or wine-route escapes. These can be combined with wildlife experiences.”

Hotels, resorts, and property developers are increasingly entering the luxury tented camp space as an agile way to expand into high-demand nature tourism markets, without heavy infrastructure investments, says Hillebrand. At the same time, tented camp providers are enhancing their offerings, incorporating premium experiences such as spas, gourmet dining, and wellness activities to solidify their appeal to travellers seeking both adventure and luxury.

“The sector’s ability to adapt to evolving consumer demands – such as wellness, sustainability, and experiential travel – will be important for investors, who are drawn to assets that demonstrate adaptability, including tech integration, sustainable operations, and diversified revenue streams,” says Hillebrand.

Maximising the Africa opportunity

Bushtec has been at the forefront of tented camp innovation for over 55 years, delivering more than 1,000 camps across 83 countries. This experience and heritage, rooted in military-grade engineering, has evolved into an offering that combines luxury, sustainability, and turnkey solutions - taking clients from concept to camp.

Frans Vermaas, Bushtec sales director, hospitality, believes that the tented camp market offers a wealth of opportunities for developers, owners, and operators in Africa, offering the following advice on maximising these opportunities.

1. Focus on unique, nature-immersive experiences

Leverage unique designs in iconic locations in the wildlife-rich areas in Africa. Properties like Jack’s Camp in Botswana or Nuyanaya River Camp in Zambia demonstrate the appeal of integrating luxury accommodations with stunning surroundings.

“It's important to design for immersion, incorporating features like open-air showers, private plunge pools, and panoramic views to create a seamless connection between guests and nature. This approach enhances the sense of exclusivity and escapism,” Vermaas says.

2. Blend luxury with sustainability

Eco-friendly camps are the fastest-growing segment of the tented camp market, reflecting the growing consumer preference for sustainable travel. ​ “Tented camps that incorporate solar power, water recycling systems and low-impact designs not only reduce operating costs but also build brand equity,” says Vermaas. “At Bushtec, we’ve innovated eco-friendly solutions that align with these principles, ensuring our camps leave a minimal footprint.”

3. Curate culturally rich experiential travel experiences

Luxury tented camps that offer high-touch service, privacy, and unique experiences are thriving. Incorporate local art, cuisine, and design elements into the property to create a sense of place.

Curate unique activities and provide immersive experiences such as guided safaris, stargazing, dune adventures, or cultural workshops. These activities add value and differentiate the property from competitors.

Vermaas cites Liz Biden’s design ethos at Masiya’s Camp at Royal Malewane in South Africa as an example of how vibrant, culturally inspired interiors can elevate the guest experience. “From the perfect pink canvas for an interior design vision, to modular systems that can be customised for any environment, we custom-design our solutions to bring developer's visions to life.”

4. Diversify offerings for corporate and adventure segments

While leisure remains the largest use case, corporate retreats and adventure travel are growing rapidly. Premium camps are adding connectivity, meeting facilities, and team-building activities to attract the MICE segment. Adventure camps, meanwhile, are catering to enthusiasts with guided packages and safety protocols. “Our expertise in creating versatile, scalable camps ensures that operators can adapt to these diverse market needs, without compromising on quality or guest experience,” Vermaas explains.

5. Navigate risks and challenges with an experienced partner

While the opportunities are vast, success requires navigating challenges such as regulatory barriers, land-use restrictions in protected areas, and environmental risks like extreme heat. Bushtec addresses these challenges through robust climate protocols and continuous R&D. Advanced materials and modular designs are specifically engineered to withstand extreme conditions, ensuring long-term durability and reliability in even the harshest environments.

“By focusing on sustainability, luxury, and diversification, developers, owners, and operators can unlock the full potential of this market,’ says Hillebrand. “At Bushtec, our vision is to be the global reference for creating remarkable destinations. With our in-house manufacturing and extensive experience, we are uniquely positioned to help our partners succeed in this dynamic and evolving industry, delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that expand what’s possible in tented hospitality.”



