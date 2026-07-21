SA Chefs unveils junior squad for 2026 Culinary World Cup

The South African Chefs Association (SA Chefs) has announced the 10-member Junior Team Masakhane Training Squad that will begin preparations to represent South Africa at the 2026 Culinary World Cup, taking place in Luxembourg from 21 to 25 November.

Source: Supplied | Junior Team Masakhane squad and coaches

Selected following national trials and an industry judging process, the 10-member squad brings together young chefs from leading hospitality establishments and culinary institutions across the country.

The Culinary World Cup is one of the world's most prestigious culinary competitions, bringing together national teams to compete across professional cookery disciplines. Selection marks the beginning of an intensive training programme designed to develop the technical excellence, teamwork, creativity and discipline required for the international stage.

The 2026 Junior Team Masakhane Training Squad

• Callum Condie – Swiss Hotel School (SHS South Africa)

• Elizabeth Ncube – Saxon Hotel (HTA School of Culinary Art)

• Ethan Joseph – Saxon Hotel (FBI Chef School)

• Lesedi Morudi – Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff (Capsicum Culinary Studio)

• Loyiso Mlondo – 54 on Bath (Capsicum Culinary Studio)

• Makgobokele Nchabeleng – Private Chef (CTIA)

• Phenyo Pooe – 54 on Bath (The Professional Cooking Academy)

• Pholoso Sebola – Marriott Melrose Arch (HTA School of Culinary Art)

• Thando Ntsele – University of Johannesburg (Soweto Chefs Academy)

• Unami Binda – Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff (Capsicum Culinary Studio)

The squad reflects talent across South Africa's hospitality sector, representing institutions including Capsicum Culinary Studio, HTA School of Culinary Art, Soweto Chefs Academy, The Professional Cooking Academy, CTIA, FBI Chef School, and SHS South Africa. The national trials were hosted by NH Hotel Sandton.

Coaching and leadership

The squad will be guided by Head Coach Chef Donaldson Madubela, Technical Head Coach Chef Marcus Gericke, and Pastry Coach Chef Catherine Adonis.

Management oversight is provided by Team Manager and Director of Competitions Chef Pieter Malan, alongside Head of Team Talent Mahlomola Thamae.

"The Culinary World Cup provides an invaluable platform for young chefs to develop their skills while representing South Africa on one of the most respected stages in international culinary competition," says Chef Pieter Malan. "This group represents the future of our industry, and we are committed to guiding and supporting them as they grow into world-class culinary professionals."

President of SA Chefs, Chef Coo Pillay, adds: "This talented group of young chefs embodies the passion, resilience and innovation that define South Africa’s culinary future. Their selection is not only a personal achievement but a reflection of the strength of our industry’s training and mentorship."