Local entrepreneurs set to impress on global stage in Paris

Twelve entrepreneurs from South Africa, Malawi, and Lesotho had the opportunity to present their creative industry ventures to potential investors during the Création Africa Days event, held at the French Residence in Pretoria on 17 September 2024.

From sustainable fashion to immersive video games, these entrepreneurs are reshaping Southern Africa’s cultural industries while preparing to take their talents to the global stage.

The event marked the culmination of the Création Africa programme, a R24m initiative funded by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Designed to foster creative entrepreneurship in Africa, the programme aims to equip local talent with the skills, mentorship, and seed funding needed to scale their businesses and connect with international investors.

Selected from over 700 applicants, the 12 finalists spent five months honing their business strategies in preparation for their big showcase.

“These entrepreneurs represent the future of Africa’s creative industries,” said French ambassador David Martinon, who hosted the event at his residence.

“By equipping them with the tools to succeed, we are promoting not only innovation but also economic growth in South Africa, Malawi, Lesotho, and beyond.”

The finalists come from various creative sectors, including fashion, video games, audiovisual production, and music.

Among them is Pretoria-based designer Glorinah Khutso Mabaso of Renaissance Design, who blends modern living with ancient African-inspired patterns. Mabaso’s work is already gaining global recognition, with her designs featured in Nando’s restaurants worldwide.

“I am the mouthpiece to the ancient world,” Mabaso said during her investor pitch. “I am bridging the gap between ancient African patterns and designs and modern living.”

Also showcasing his work was internationally renowned fashion designer Thebe Magugu, the first African to win the prestigious LVMH Prize for Young Designers in 2019.

Magugu’s brand is known for its educational approach, using fashion collections to tell African cultural and historical stories. He hopes to further expand his brand, turning his collections into “lessons” in African heritage.

Julian Kubel of Johannesburg is taking his successful streetwear label, Butan, into sustainable fashion. His latest venture repurposes discarded materials like rubber tyres to create eco-friendly footwear. “Through sustainable footwear, we want to take our colourful culture to the rest of the world,” said Kubel.

In addition to the showcase at the French Residence, the finalists participated in networking sessions in Johannesburg, where they strengthened ties with key players in the local cultural and creative industry (CCI) and French economic partners.

In October, they will travel to Paris to take part in Big 2024, Europe’s largest business and investment forum. This prestigious event offers the finalists an opportunity to expand their global networks, forge new partnerships, and further their impact on the creative industries.

The twelve finalists include Ananta Design Studio, Giya, LSJ Clothing and Merchandising/Butan, Moodswing, Pineapple on Pizza Studios, Renaissance Design, SpaceSalad Studios, Tendalo Trading, and Thebe Magugu from South Africa; Kwacha Creative Studios and Terry Made Designs from Malawi; and SourceCode Motion Pictures from Lesotho.