Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

ESETActionCOACH Business CoachingPnetMilpark EducationG&G AdvocacyGO Content LabCareerJunctionBrandMappEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Management & Leadership Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    It's never about the money... until there isn't any

    Harry Welby-CookeBy Harry Welby-Cooke, issued by ActionCOACH Business Coaching
    9 Feb 2024
    9 Feb 2024
    Building ‘wealth’ in lieu of ‘rich’.
    Harry Welby-Cooke of ActionCoach SA
    Harry Welby-Cooke of ActionCoach SA

    Money isn’t everything and nor should it be. However, building a sustainable and financially secure life is good planning. Strangely, we’ve found that business owners often prioritise financial security for the business over their own financial needs. The refrain that they don’t need to be ‘rich’ as long as the business is thriving, is oft repeated.

    There is a difference between ‘rich’ and ‘wealth’

    Whilst ‘rich’ is defined as the accumulation of money, ‘wealth’ means having enough money and the time to enjoy it. ‘Real wealth’ can be defined as the number of days you can live and cover your financial obligations and needs without earning money.

    So many business owners don’t pay themselves an MRS (market related salary) or receive a ROI (return on their investment) via a portion of the profits. Rather, they tend to live a life of feast or famine with whatever is left over at the end of the month. Some regard their business to be their retirement plan and begin saving or investing and growing their wealth too late.

    Considering the amount of blood, sweat and tears that goes into building a business, it doesn’t seem right that so many find themselves out of pocket whilst working all hours.

    In search of wealth – build the business

    So how can business owners go about creating and achieving their own wealth? Sticking to the basics and remembering that building a successful and sustainable business remains first and foremost. The critical success factors in the achievement of this are:

    • Focus!
      When in doubt, focus. When not in doubt, focus. And, more importantly, find that one RIGHT thing to focus on – even if that takes a little bit longer.

    • Get it done.
      Schedule everything – big, small, and in between. When something is scheduled, experience shows it gets done.

    • The gift of time.
      Create the space and time for brainstorming and planning, reflecting and questioning. Although these activities might not feel urgent, they remain critical.

    • What do you really want?
      Find out. When something is important to us, it is easier to commit to and distractions will then often fall to the wayside.

    • Invest in yourself – holistically.
      We are human beings, not human doings. If we do not invest in our body, mind and spirit we will not be able to sustain our productivity.

    • Measure – correctly.
      What are you measuring and how are you measuring it? Use the correct measurement tools and commit to it.

    • Bust some myths.

      Work-life balance won’t exist, at least not initially. There are only so many hours and weeks in a day or month. But it is something that can be created over time ensuring that at the end of each quarter, for example, you have achieved that balance.

    It’s all about the money...

    Yes, customers are essential and the lifeblood of any business. However, avoid the obvious trap of becoming so fixated on the customer that it robs you of the time needed to focus on the finances. Key financial focus areas should include:

    • Get your books 100% up to date. If there are any outstanding financial or accounting queries, commit to sorting those out within the next week.
    • Schedule and commit to a regular (weekly, fortnightly, monthly) financial review meeting to ensure you are receiving up to date numbers and interpreting them correctly. Diarise these meetings upfront with your key financial advisors.
    • Recalculate your break-even target. Things change over time, and sometimes quickly. Far too often, we find that our clients are chasing the wrong targets.

    From rich to wealth

    The purpose of a business, as we see it, is to: “Profitably create raving fans that generate surplus income for wealth creation.”

    • Set aside time every week to focus and work on your ‘wealth’.
    • Pay yourself a market-related salary (MRS). A portion of business profits is not the same thing. Receiving a MRS and a ROI are both essential.
    • Determine your net asset value and divide it by your monthly expenses and living costs. That’s how many months you can live on your current fortune without any new income sources. Do this quarterly and make it fun by trying to ‘beat’ yourself each quarter, giving you something concrete to focus on and work towards.
    • If you haven’t already, get advice on ‘tax free saving’ opportunities and loyalty programmes and start taking advantage of both.

    The more wealth we create, the more freedom of choice we have. This opens a plethora of different options. It affords us the space and time to focus on our own lives and what is important to us – be it more time with family and friends, new skills, hobbies, helping others or ultimately, leaving a legacy that will continue long after we are gone.

    Read more: Harry Welby-Cooke, ActionCoach SA
    NextOptions

    About Harry Welby-Cooke

    Leading business and executive coach and SA's Co-Master Licensee for global franchise company - ActionCOACH. For more information visit www.actioncoachsa.co.za


    ActionCOACH Business Coaching
    For more than two decades ActionCOACH has been delivering its tried and tested business solutions to thousands of business owners on a daily basis. ActionCOACH has empowered owners around the world to take control of their business by teaching business owners how to overcome complicated obstacles.

    Related

    Harry Welby-Cooke - ActionCoach SA
    #BizTrends2024: The four undeniables – people, money, time and mindset
     11 Jan 2024
    Conquering the storm
    MANGO-OMCConquering the storm
    I'm so over goals! Really?
    ActionCOACH Business CoachingI'm so over goals! Really?
    123RF
    Building a team strong enough to carry a brand to success
     20 Jan 2017
    How to determine if your business systems are working - before they go wrong
    How to determine if your business systems are working - before they go wrong
     24 Aug 2016
    Company identity and your start-up: how to cultivate a winning culture
    Company identity and your start-up: how to cultivate a winning culture
     14 Jul 2016
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz