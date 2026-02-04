From TymeBank to GoTyme Bank: A bold new digital-first approach

TymeBank has officially transitioned to GoTyme Bank, marking a new chapter in the institution’s growth as part of the global Tyme Group, which operates across multiple markets and serves more than 20 million customers worldwide.

Source: Supplied. Lucia Malapane, Head: Brand at GoTyme Bank.

The rebrand introduces a refreshed digital-first identity alongside the launch of the new GoTyme app, designed to enhance simplicity, transparency, and affordability. While the name and experience evolve, customers retain full continuity of service, reflecting the bank’s increasing scale, maturity, and ambition in delivering modern digital banking solutions.

“GoTyme Bank reflects who we are today and where we’re going next as part of a global banking group with a strong South African foundation,” said Cheslyn Jacobs, chief executive officer of GoTyme Bank South Africa.

“This is not a change to our fundamentals. It’s the same bank, built on the same licence and principles, now expressed through a brand and platform that better reflects our scale, technology, and ambition.”

New GoTyme Bank app now live

As part of the transition, the new GoTyme Bank app went live on Thursday, 22 January 2026, supporting a phased migration of customers. The rollout is being managed deliberately to prioritise security, stability, and customer experience.

The app introduces a cleaner and more modern design, improved performance, stronger security features, and a more intuitive way for customers to save, spend, send money, and manage their finances. This new brand reflects the ethos of simplicity, transparency, and human-centred design.

Importantly, existing customers do not need to open a new account to use the GoTyme Bank app. All customer information – including accounts, balances, and transaction history – has already been migrated.

Customers simply need to download the new GoTyme Bank app and sign in using their existing details to access their accounts. This ensures continuity and ease, while allowing customers to benefit from the improved app experience and new features as they are rolled out.

“We’ve taken the opportunity to rethink how the brand shows up in our customers’ lives,” said Lucia Malapane, Head: Brand at GoTyme Bank. “The GoTyme brand is about momentum, clarity, and confidence, and the new app is where customers will experience that most directly.”

Long-term growth strategy

The phased rollout of the app will see additional features being introduced progressively over the coming weeks, alongside continued enhancements to payments, savings, and customer support. This approach allows the bank to incorporate customer feedback as it scales. Customer should expect ongoing feature rollouts, continued investment in security and customer service, and regular communication through official GoTyme Bank channels.

GoTyme Bank has also invested heavily in customer care teams over the past year in order to grow its support capacity and ensure customers can reach real, helpful humans when they need assistance.

GoTyme Bank will continue investing in digital innovation, supported by the scale and technology of the global Tyme Group. The new chapter signals confidence in the bank’s long-term role in delivering empowering, affordable banking to millions of South Africans.

GoTyme Bank remains the same licensed and regulated South African bank, with no changes to customer accounts, balances, products, ownership, or regulatory oversight.