Fourways Mall’s new taxi holding area alleviates road congestion and offers commuters quick and safe access

Newly appointed strategic asset managers of Fourways Mall, Flanagan and Gerard, are focused on ensuring safe and efficient access to the Mall for both employees and shoppers.

Source: Supplied.

The new traffic plan supports the greater commercial node and community, by alleviating congestion on the area’s roads and providing quick easy access into the Mall. The mall’s recently expanded commuter court reflects this consideration in the complexity of the planning that has gone into it.

With the objective of managing traffic flow both inside and outside the mall, the underground commuter court was built as part of the expansion project, that opened in September 2019.

Located on the basement level, under Pick n Pay, this transportation hub has now expanded with an additional taxi holding area, providing an environment that is comfortable and convenient for taxi drivers and passengers, with two direct access points into the mall, the inclusion of a safe walkway between the taxi rank and drivers’ holding area, and added speed bumps in the area.

The commuter court includes retail offerings; Roots Butchery and restaurant, Real Fish and Chips and Arthur Ford, which further enhances the commuter’s experience.

Enhancing commuter convenience effortlessly

“The secure and convenient movement of our consumers in and out of the mall is of paramount importance to us,” says Paul Gerard, managing director of Flanagan and Gerard.

“Similarly, alleviating congestion in the node for the greater community is also a major factor, and for this reason, we have given the design and execution of the newly expanded commuter-court terminal and taxi holding area a great deal of attention,” he said.

This taxi hub provides the various taxi associations with their own designated lanes, ensuring ease of use for commuters, when selecting the route for their final destination. The taxis follow a systematic filter in, fill up and move out flow.

Fourways Mall maintains strong relations with the taxi associations and works closely with the on-the-ground marshals, to ensure that operations run smoothly.

The developers and asset management team of Fourways Mall have collaborated closely with various stakeholders, for this newly expanded transportation space.

By consulting with the local taxi associations and ward councilor, the team has ensured that the needs of residents, road users, and surrounding businesses are considered. A key objective in the development plans is to ensure ease of access while offering a first-class commuter and retail experience.

“Putting the transportation hub underground allows us to operate a controlled space, as well as to provide shelter from environmental elements for our customers, and comfort for the taxi drivers,” says Gerard. “Freeing up the area formerly used as a temporary holding area for the drivers has left us with additional space for which we have some exciting upcoming developments in the pipeline,” he added.

Fourways Mall is committed to improving the living standards of the surrounding community and elevating the shopper experience of its customers.