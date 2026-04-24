Fashion care brand, The Lab’s latest campaign reframes 'care as culture'

The Lab is challenging the fashion industry’s sustainability narrative with the launch of its new campaign, Take Care of the Things You Love.

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More than a brand statement, the campaign positions garment care as a cultural act — one rooted in memory, identity and a conscious rejection of disposability.

At a time when sustainability conversations are largely centred on sourcing, production and resale, The Lab is drawing attention to a critical but often overlooked stage in the product lifecycle: what happens after clothing enters the wardrobe.

Shifting the sustainability conversation

For years, the fashion industry has encouraged consumers to “buy better.” But according to The Lab founder, Jo Farah, that narrative is incomplete.

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“We’ve normalised replacing things before they’ve even had a chance to last,” says Farah. “We’ve built an entire system around buying better, but we don’t ask whether we’re caring better. This campaign is about shifting the focus from replacement to responsibility.”

The campaign arrives as consumers increasingly move toward more intentional purchasing. Yet, as The Lab argues, longevity is not just designed into garments — it is shaped by behaviour. Without proper care, even high-quality items are fast-tracked toward waste.

The blind spot in fashion sustainability

Premature fading, fabric degradation and over-washing continue to shorten the lifespan of garments, effectively turning even well-made pieces into fast fashion over time.

The issue is not only philosophical but practical. Many consumers lack the knowledge — or tools — to care for clothing in a way that preserves quality without causing damage.

The Lab’s product range, which spans footwear, apparel, denim, headwear and accessories, is built around an alternative approach. Using beneficial bacteria, its formulations break down dirt and odour at a microscopic level, continuing to work for up to 72 hours after application.

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Unlike traditional cleaning methods that strip fabrics, this process supports material integrity, allowing garments to be cleaned less aggressively and less frequently — extending their usable life.

Clothing as memory and identity

At the heart of Take Care of the Things You Love is a deeper reflection on the emotional value of clothing. The campaign highlights how garments evolve beyond their original purchase value, becoming carriers of memory, identity and personal history.

A jacket can hold fragments of the past. Denim can outlast entire life phases. Sneakers often mark milestones — the pair saved for, hunted down or finally justified. Caps and tees become markers of experiences, places and people.

These items, The Lab suggests, are not just functional. They are cultural artefacts — shaped by time, use and meaning.

There is a growing tension between what something costs at purchase and what it becomes through continued ownership. Over time, value accumulates through memory and attachment, making replacement feel less like an upgrade and more like a loss.

Care as a conscious act

The campaign also reframes care itself. Rather than being treated as a reactive chore, it is positioned as a proactive, intentional behaviour — a reflection of how much something truly matters.

“Care isn’t something you do when an item is already worn down,” says Farah. “It’s a decision you make while it still feels new.”

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In a fast-paced consumer culture, this approach introduces a slower, more deliberate mindset. It challenges the idea that ownership is temporary and instead suggests that meaning deepens over time.

“There’s a disconnect between how much meaning people attach to their clothes and how they actually treat them day to day,” Farah adds. “Care forces you to confront whether something really matters to you. Because if it does, you take care of it.”

A cultural shift, not just a campaign

With Take Care of the Things You Love, The Lab is not just promoting a product range — it is advocating for a behavioural shift. One that bridges the gap between sustainability ideals and everyday habits.

As the fashion industry continues to grapple with its environmental impact, the campaign introduces a simple but powerful idea: sustainability doesn’t end at purchase. In many ways, that’s where it begins.