Sandton’s skyline set for transformation with Olympus mixed-use mega project

Olympus Sandton, the landmark development by Tricolt Group and Growthpoint Properties, has officially broken ground following record-breaking sales that exceeded R1.4bn.

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The project’s transition into construction marks a key milestone for one of Sandton’s most ambitious mixed-use precincts.

Positioned at a strategic gateway into the financial hub, Olympus reflects growing demand for integrated live-work-play environments. The development combines luxury residential apartments with wellness facilities and curated retail, reinforcing Sandton’s evolution into a modern, lifestyle-driven urban centre.

“Olympus is more than a residential development. It’s a landmark statement about the future of Sandton. Its elevated position, sculptural twin-tower design and integrated hospitality offering place it at both the literal and figurative pinnacle of the precinct. Breaking ground, it transforms a bold architectural vision into something tangible,” says Aram Lello, head of design at Tricolt Group.

With construction underway and more than 80% of apartments already sold, remaining opportunities for buyers are becoming increasingly limited.

Sandton’s mixed-use evolution

Over the past five years, Sandton Central has undergone a clear evolution from a traditional commercial hub into a mixed-use urban neighbourhood.

Driven by changing work patterns, traffic flows and lifestyle preferences, demand has shifted toward developments that integrate living, working and leisure within walkable precincts.

Growthpoint, as an international property company that creates space to thrive with innovative and sustainable solutions, is increasingly investing in safe, well-managed, mixed-use precincts. Its Sandton Summit precinct, set to become Gauteng’s premier walkable mixed-use neighbourhood, positions Olympus at the forefront of a broader structural shift in how the city’s financial hub is lived in and experienced.

Recent buyer behaviour in Sandton supports this trend. Since its launch, Olympus has achieved over R1.4bn in sales, with strong demand from both local and international buyers.

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This demand led to a decision to construct both towers concurrently ensuring that residents will have access to the full suite of amenities from day one.

“The market response to Olympus has been extraordinary. What we are seeing now is a shift from early adopters to buyers who recognise there is limited remaining inventory,” says Jessica Cabanita, Director: Tricolt Properties. “For investors and owner-occupiers alike, this is the final opportunity to secure a position in a development that combines capital growth, hospitality integration and long-term lifestyle value in one of Sandton’s most strategic locations.”

Hospitality-led living

An example of integrated, urban living, Olympus will house a signature restaurant from the Marble Hospitality. The restaurant will be a defining culinary address on the Sandton skyline, reinforcing Olympus as a hospitality-led residential development rather than a traditional apartment offering.

In addition to the restaurant, Marble Hospitality will also launch a new hotel at Olympus. The boutique hotel component adds a premium hospitality layer, catering to business travellers, international visitors, and residents’ guests.

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The group will also be opening The Pantry, it’s much-loved convenience deli at street level, also known as the podium level of the development.

The integration of residential, destination dining and hotel accommodation, together with its prime amenity rich location, positions Olympus at the forefront of mixed-use innovation in South Africa.

A magnificent opportunity on the Sandton skyline

Located on the highest elevation within the Sandton Summit precinct, Olympus offers panoramic 360-degree views and a sculptural architectural presence. For buyers, the development presents a rare opportunity to own a magnificent living space in the heart of Sandton.

With landscaped sky gardens, a fully equipped gym and direct access to premium hospitality, Olympus combines long-term investment value with elevated daily living. The podium level will also house a lush sky garden, complete with a resort-style pool deck, a cocktail lounge area and a fully equipped gym.

Sustainability is integrated into the architecture with natural light and ventilation a key design aspect of every unit. Performance glazing reduces heat gain, and the building boasts energy and water-efficient systems.

Construction on Olympus Sandton will take approximately 18 months with estimated completion in mid-2028.