South Africa
HR Talent Acquisition
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

DY/DXEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    eThekwini launches digital recruitment portal for municipal job opportunities

    The eThekwini Municipality has unveiled its new “Digitally You” e-recruitment job application portal, a move aimed at transforming how municipal vacancies are accessed and managed while strengthening transparency and fairness in hiring.
    10 Apr 2026
    10 Apr 2026
    Image source: georgejmclittle –
    Image source: georgejmclittle – 123RF.com

    The launch generated strong interest from city leadership, management and job seekers, marking a significant step in the municipality’s efforts to modernise recruitment systems and rebuild public confidence.

    The news digital platform replaces the previous paper-based system with a streamlined, centralised process designed to improve efficiency, accountability, and service delivery.

    According to the municipality, the “Digitally You” system places fairness, accessibility, and dignity at the centre of recruitment, addressing longstanding concerns around inefficiencies and vulnerability to fraud.

    The rollout follows a temporary suspension of job advertisements in December, allowing for a full transition to the new platform.

    While the system is already operational, new vacancies will begin appearing from 10 April 2026, after the closure of the current job circular, ensuring continuity and fairness for applicants.

    Strengthening accountability

    Chairperson of the Governance and Human Resources Committee, Nkosenhle Madlala, said the initiative reflects the municipality’s commitment to ethical governance and improved performance.

    “The platform allows users to create profiles, upload supporting documents and prepare applications in advance,” Madlala said. This ensures applications are seamless and stress free when vacancies go live.

    He added that the new system consolidates fragmented processes into one efficient platform that improves how the Municipality serves communities while prioritising citizens with fairness, dignity and transparency.

    The system also introduces automated features that automatically screens applications against minimum requirements, confirms successful submissions, flags missing documents and immediately notifies applicants whether minimum requirements are met.

    These improvements are expected to reduce uncertainty, delays and administrative bottlenecks.

    Job seeker Nondumiso Ntuli welcomed the innovation, highlighting its accessibility and ease of use.

    “Digitally You makes applying easy using a phone anytime, anywhere. The process is transparent and restores confidence that applications are handled fairly,” she said.

    By removing paper systems and manual interference, Digitally You restores trust and signals a corruption‑free, people‑centred recruitment process.

    The municipality has urged job seekers to register on the platform, update their profiles and prepare required documents ahead of the release of new vacancies on Friday.

    Read more: recruitment, labour centre
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz