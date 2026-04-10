eThekwini launches digital recruitment portal for municipal job opportunities

The eThekwini Municipality has unveiled its new “Digitally You” e-recruitment job application portal, a move aimed at transforming how municipal vacancies are accessed and managed while strengthening transparency and fairness in hiring.

The launch generated strong interest from city leadership, management and job seekers, marking a significant step in the municipality’s efforts to modernise recruitment systems and rebuild public confidence.

The news digital platform replaces the previous paper-based system with a streamlined, centralised process designed to improve efficiency, accountability, and service delivery.

According to the municipality, the “Digitally You” system places fairness, accessibility, and dignity at the centre of recruitment, addressing longstanding concerns around inefficiencies and vulnerability to fraud.

The rollout follows a temporary suspension of job advertisements in December, allowing for a full transition to the new platform.

While the system is already operational, new vacancies will begin appearing from 10 April 2026, after the closure of the current job circular, ensuring continuity and fairness for applicants.

Strengthening accountability

Chairperson of the Governance and Human Resources Committee, Nkosenhle Madlala, said the initiative reflects the municipality’s commitment to ethical governance and improved performance.

“The platform allows users to create profiles, upload supporting documents and prepare applications in advance,” Madlala said. This ensures applications are seamless and stress free when vacancies go live.

He added that the new system consolidates fragmented processes into one efficient platform that improves how the Municipality serves communities while prioritising citizens with fairness, dignity and transparency.

The system also introduces automated features that automatically screens applications against minimum requirements, confirms successful submissions, flags missing documents and immediately notifies applicants whether minimum requirements are met.

These improvements are expected to reduce uncertainty, delays and administrative bottlenecks.

Job seeker Nondumiso Ntuli welcomed the innovation, highlighting its accessibility and ease of use.

“Digitally You makes applying easy using a phone anytime, anywhere. The process is transparent and restores confidence that applications are handled fairly,” she said.

By removing paper systems and manual interference, Digitally You restores trust and signals a corruption‑free, people‑centred recruitment process.

The municipality has urged job seekers to register on the platform, update their profiles and prepare required documents ahead of the release of new vacancies on Friday.