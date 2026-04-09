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    Northern Cape to host inaugural jobs, investment conference

    The Northern Cape Provincial Government is preparing to open the inaugural Northern Cape Investment and Jobs Conference at the Mittah Seperepere International Convention Centre in Kimberley from 13–15 April 2026.
    9 Apr 2026
    9 Apr 2026
    Image:
    Image: Northern Cape Investment and Jobs Conference

    The conference will be held under the theme: "Unlocking Investment for Jobs through Industrialisation".

    “[The] conference will focus on unlocking investment opportunities, strengthening strategic partnerships and driving sustainable job creation,” the provincial government said in a social media post.

    Premier, Dr Zamani Saul, and MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism Lerato Venus Blennies-Magage will lead the conference.

    “This high-level engagement will bring together leaders from the public and private sectors to advance inclusive economic growth and position the Northern Cape as a modern, growing, and successful province,” the provincial government said.

    For more information, visit: https://ncijc.org.za/

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    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
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