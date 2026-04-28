De Rustica wins top prize at Nova Awards 2026

South Africa’s olive oil sector has earned international recognition once again, with SA Olive confirming that De Rustica Olive Estate has won first prize at the inaugural Nova Awards 2026 in Spain.

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The estate was awarded top honours for its Estate Collection Favolosa extra virgin olive oil at the competition, which recognises modern olive cultivars developed since the 20th century.

The Nova Awards are organised by industry bodies including the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), Agromillora and Mercacei.

Focus on modern cultivars

The international jury, which met in Córdoba, Spain, awarded first prize to De Rustica’s Favolosa EVOO.

According to the jury report, the oil is characterised by “an intense fruitiness with aromatic notes reminiscent of green olive, green banana, green almond, basil, chamomile, green wheat and pine needles.”

On the palate, it offers “a smooth, sweet entry, with medium, well-balanced bitterness and pungency; a herbal aftertaste with hints of green almond and endive; and an overall complex and highly persistent profile.”

“De Rustica is delighted to win the overall first prize at the 2026 NOVA Awards for our Favolosa cultivar EVOO. This recognition affirms our commitment to innovation and our ongoing pursuit of exceptional quality,” says Rob Still of De Rustica.

SA olive oil sector recognised internationally

“South African extra virgin olive oils continue to prove themselves among the best in the world. Awards like this highlight not only the innovation of producers like De Rustica, but also the consistent quality, care and craftsmanship that define our local industry,” says Wendy Petersen, CEO of SA Olive.

“Research, development and innovation are important for the South African Olive industry's sustainability and position in the global arena. It is encouraging to see South Africa recognised at this level in an international competition focused on the future of olive oil.”