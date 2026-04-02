CoCT completes R7.7m upgrade of Culemborg Safe Space 1 to aid homeless

As part of the continued enhancement of services to help people off the streets in the Cape Town CBD and various parts of the metro, the City of Cape Town has completed a R7,7m upgrade to its Safe Space 1 facility at Culemborg.

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The upgrades to Culemborg Safe Space 1, the City’s first pilot site launched in 2018, have transformed the basic shelter and mobile ablution facilities to dormitory-style accommodation.

An innovative 16-bed ‘Sober Space’ is also being piloted at the neighbouring Safe Space 2 site in partnership with the Streetscapes NGO and the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID). This pilot aims to strengthen the management of situations where existing Safe Space residents return to the facility intoxicated.

The R7,7m upgrade to Safe Space 1 includes:

Dormitory-style sleeping quarters and ablution facilities



A designated training area



Covered dining area with washing facilities



Dedicated washing line area and enclosed refuse room

"I was pleased to view these Safe Space upgrades, which are part of our ongoing expansion of social services to help people off the streets in Cape Town. Safe Space 1 was the City’s very first facility of its kind, and now these upgrades bring it in line with our more recent investments during this term of office, such as the major 300-bed Ebenezer Safe Space opened in Green Point.

"Cape Town remains the only metro with a funded social services programme to help people off the streets. In this way, we are helping people to choose social support, reintegration, and even family reunification, over the undignified, unhealthy, and unsafe conditions of life on the streets. Over the next three years, we are aiming to further major expansions to City-funded shelter beds, from the current 1,400 to more than 2,200 at both City-run facilities and NGO-run night shelters," said Mayor Hill-Lewis.

The City is also helping to expand Haven Night Shelter facilities in strategic parts of the metro. So far this has included help to expand the Haven’s Napier Street shelter by 63% - from 96 to 156 beds – as well as more than doubling the beds at the Haven’s Retreat shelter, from 104 to 224.

The City further runs the Matrix substance abuse treatment programme, with an 83% success rate for clients, addressing a key driver of why people end up on the streets.

"Partnerships are key to City efforts to reduce rough sleeping in collaboration with the NGO sector. This includes ongoing support to expand Haven night shelters, as well as our winter readiness programme to help qualifying shelters to deal with increased demand during the colder months. One of the latest exciting additions is the partnership with Streetscapes and the CCID on a pilot Sober Space to help safely manage clients who arrive back at our Culemborg facility intoxicated," said Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Francine Higham.

The City’s Safe Space model includes:

dignified shelter



comfort and ablutions



two meals per day



access to a social worker on-site



skills training



help finding a job



access to EPWP work placement



personal development planning



various social services, including ID book and social grant assistance



family reunification services



access to substance and alcohol abuse treatment

Walk-in Centre upgraded

The City has further opened a walk-in centre on the Strand Street concourse in the Cape Town CBD that offers a number of services to help people off the streets. The centre is open from 6:30am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, and is currently undergoing various upgrades.

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This walk-in centre is currently undergoing a number of upgrades to the value of just over R400,000 to ensure a welcoming space for social assistance to clients.

The upgrades include improvements to the boardroom, reception area, client waiting area and guest area.