Cape Town to host Global Entrepreneurship Congress, boosting African entrepreneurship

The Department of Small Business Development has partnered with 22 on Sloane and other public and private sector players, who are committed to advancing entrepreneurial activity on the continent, to stage GEC+Africa 2024.
GEC+Africa is a gathering of entrepreneurs, thought leaders and practitioners, who have become part of the global movement that advances entrepreneurship as a vehicle for building economies and expanding access to a better life for all.
Over 1,500 delegates from more than 50 African nations are expected to participate during the congress. This will include startups; small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs); investors; policymakers and organisations that support entrepreneurship development.
GEC+Africa will seek to achieve some of the following objectives:
According to the Department of Small Business Development, GEC+Africa will be a platform to showcase the significant progress the country has made in producing some of the most innovative and successful entrepreneurs on the continent.
“South Africa has one of the most mature startup ecosystems in Africa, with stronger supporting institutions,” the department said in a statement.
“The Department of Small Business Development will continue to work with its partners to create an enabling environment for the growth and sustainability of small enterprises, and to strengthen the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” the department said.
