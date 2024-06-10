Industries

    Call for applications: Metropolitan youth agri-entrepreneur initiative

    10 Jun 2024
    Metropolitan Collective Shapers, a youth empowerment initiative, has launched its entrepreneur programme in KwaZulu-Natal and is calling for applications.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The initiative, established in 2021, is designed to equip young entrepreneurs with relevant skills and resources to help participants scale their businesses, create employment within their communities, build a network and facilitate market access for their businesses.

    Following successful launches in Polokwane and Tshwane, the KwaZulu-Natal instalment is tailored to meet the unique needs of the region’s vibrant agricultural sector.

    Participants will benefit from bespoke training modules that address the soft skills as well as specific sector nuances and needs of the local agriculture industry.

    Additionally, they will have access to experienced business mentors who provide continuous guidance throughout the programme.

    Top-performing businesses will receive business cash injections, providing crucial financial support to help scale their operations.

    Furthermore, it offers market access opportunities, connecting participants to essential networks that facilitate business growth and sustainability.

    To participate in the Metropolitan Collective Shapers programme, applicants should be between the ages of 18 and 35 and should permanently reside in the Republic of South Africa.

    The initiative seeks youth-owned businesses that are 100% South African, prioritising those that are historically disadvantaged, including people living with disabilities.

    Businesses must have been operating for at least 12 months within the formal or informal agriculture sector in KwaZulu-Natal, with the director fully dedicated to the business.

    Importantly, the business needs to be an established entity, serving as the main venture for the applicant rather than a part-time endeavour.

    Applications are open until June 30, 2024. The official programme will commence on 1 July and run until 31 December 2024. For more information and to apply, visit Metropolitan's website.

