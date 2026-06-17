British-American actor Andrew Garfield leads ellesse's global Do It Like An Italian push

ellese enters a new era with Andrew Garfield, fronting its latest global campaign Do It Like An Italian shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch.

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The campaign reasserts the brand's founding belief: that sport is not just about performance, it's about pleasure too. The campaign marks a defining moment in the brand's evolution and a renewed expression of its Italian identity.

At the heart of the campaign is a playful, tongue-in-cheek transformation. Known for his distinctly British restraint, Garfield is cast as the perfect foil to ellesse's expressive Italian spirit, embarking on a journey to become an "honorary Italian" navigating the nuances of language, movement and style with charm, humour and occasional misfires along the way.





Born in Italy, ellesse has always served a sporting philosophy shaped by confidence, individuality and an innate sense of style. Do It Like An Italian brings that spirit into the present blending heritage with a more modern, expressive energy.

The campaign unfolds across three cinematic chapters, each capturing a different facet of Italian expression; Say It Like An Italian, Play It Like An Italian and Style It Like An Italian.

Guided by an unseen Italian "coach," Garfield moves between earnest effort and self-aware humour from practising his pronunciation to perfecting his serve, capturing the essence of ellesse: expressive, stylish and a cheeky sense of humour.

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"My friends and I grew up coveting and wearing ellesse, so being asked to be part of their team now feels really special. I love their ethos when it comes to the vitality and passionate expression in sport. The beauty and joy of using the body. And the sensual aesthetic style that ellesse has always been a symbol of," comments Andrew Garfield.

Launching with Say It Like An Italian, the campaign draws on ellesse's iconic 80s and 90s archive, signature silhouettes, bold colour blocking and the unmistakable Semi-Palla motif, a symbol of movement, rhythm and intent. Garfield is coached through correct pronunciation of ellesse and key Italian phrases, eventually mastering the nuances.

First brought to prominence on court by tennis icon Guillermo Vilas, the Semi-Palla has long embodied ellesse's belief that sport is as much about expression as it is performance, a philosophy that continues to define the brand today.

Garfield moves fluidly between past and present, bringing a sense of ease and authenticity that reflects ellesse's enduring DNA.

Play It Like An Italian, launching in early August, shifts the focus to the court, where tennis becomes less about competition and more about expression. Movement is fluid, instinctive and almost dance-like, leaning into the physicality, rhythm and theatre of the game.

Style It Like An Italian follows, completing the transformation. Garfield steps into a more confident, sensual mode of dressing, embracing ease, attitude and a distinctly Italian sense of flair alongside the introduction of the AW26 collection. A transition from restraint to sprezzatura.

Shot by British photographer and filmmaker Oliver Hadlee Pearch, the campaign signals a shift in creative direction for ellesse. Known for his character-led storytelling, Pearch captures Garfield mid-moment expressive, instinctive and unguarded blending elevated fashion with a subtle, irreverent humour.

The result is a campaign world that feels both refined and playful, where sport and style exist seamlessly together.

With Do It Like An Italian, ellesse reaffirms what it has always understood: the best kind of sport isn't just played it's lived, expressed and felt.

"I'm thrilled with how 'Do It Like An Italian' has come to life. Having Andrew tell the story brings real authenticity, along with the sense of cheek that should always define ellesse." say Jack Richardson, SVP, ellesse

Do It Like An Italian launched globally in June, rolling out across film, stills, OOH, social-first content and cultural moments throughout SS26 and AW26.