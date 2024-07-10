Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAHuman8DentsuJuta and CompanyLocation BankeQvestRed Ribbon CommunicationsBullion PR & CommunicationPaycorp GroupMesh TradeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Banking News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    BankservAfrica and UnionPay International boost e-commerce in Africa

    10 Jul 2024
    10 Jul 2024
    BankservAfrica and UnionPay International (UPI) are joining forces to enhance the ease and security of e-commerce transactions for UPI cardholders at online merchants throughout Africa.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Introducing UPI e-commerce acceptance across several countries in Africa, will build on UPI’s appointment of BankservAfrica, last December, as its domestic on-soil processor for affordable, accessible, and innovative card payments for South Africa.

    “As the largest automated payments clearing house in Africa, responsible for clearing and processing billions of low-value card, ATM, and account-to-account transactions annually, BankservAfrica is well-positioned to serve Africa’s growing e-commerce market regionally and internationally,” says Stephen Linnell, chief executive officer of BankservAfrica.

    UnionPay operates in 50 African countries, and this agreement will further expand its growing network, which spans 183 countries globally. The organisation mentions the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development in 2023; this development – in support of the Internet economy – has the potential to add $180bn to the continent’s gross domestic product.

    “African markets have always been key and valued by UnionPay. The new project of enabling e-commerce acceptance offers great opportunities to existing UnionPay cardholders by providing African merchants expanded exposure to a global audience,” says Asad Burney, head of UnionPay International Africa region.

    UPI and BankservAfrica believe this strategic partnership positions the organisations to be in the frontline of the accelerated e-commerce growth across the continent. The International Trade Administration estimates this rapid expansion will see about 500 million people using e-commerce for their everyday transactions by 2025.

    “With the continent’s hyperconnected economy on the rise, BankservAfrica will continue to provide sustainable payment services for the digitally transforming future,” says Linnell. He adds: “We are excited by this collaboration and its potential to promote digital trade that fosters economic development and eases everyday online payments.”

    Read more: BankservAfrica, UnionPay
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    Salaries see modest recovery in May
    26 Jun 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    PayShap reaches 30 million mark
    3 Jun 2024
    Source:
    March sees slowdown in salary increases
    26 Apr 2024
    Source:
    February salary surge indicates positive trend for yearly pay increases
    25 Mar 2024
    Source:
    2023 was a somewhat better year for salaries and private pensions
    31 Jan 2024
    Source: 123RF.
    Standard Bank, UnionPay boost African e-commerce
    5 Jan 2024
    Source:
    South African Human Rights Commission addresses grant payment delays
     28 Sep 2023
    Source:
    BankservAfrica welcomes Stephen Linnell as CEO
    18 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz