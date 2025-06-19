YES25: Anél Bosman tells Africa's youth to be 'unshakably bold'

Nedbank's Anél Bosman encouraged young people in Africa to be 'unshakably bold' in driving the continent's energy economy. Bosman was speaking at a CEO fireside Q&A at the 2025 Youth Energy Summit (Yes!), which was held with the Africa Energy Forum (AEF) in Cape Town.

Image supplied. Nedbank's Anél Bosman.

At least 50 young professionals and students from across the continent participated in the session, which explored leadership, energy finance, and the capabilities needed to shape a just energy transition.

“You cannot just be bold. You have to be unshakeably bold,” said Bosman. “That means staying grounded in reality while showing up with courage and clarity. These young leaders are already doing that. Our role is to back them and create the space for their leadership to shape what comes next.”

Yes! connects early-career talent with decision-makers in the energy sector. This year’s programme focused on pathways to employment, enterprise, and innovation in Africa’s evolving energy economy.

“You can connect the dots and make a much bigger difference than just funding,” said Bosman. “Yes! reminds us that real change starts with creating work, not just jobs, and backing young people’s confidence, purpose and ability to lead.”