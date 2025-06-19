Energy & Mining Energy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SPONSORED BY:

More #YouthMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    #YES25: Anél Bosman tells Africa's youth to be 'unshakably bold'

    Nedbank's Anél Bosman encouraged young people in Africa to be 'unshakably bold' in driving the continent's energy economy. Bosman was speaking at a CEO fireside Q&A at the 2025 Youth Energy Summit (Yes!), which was held with the Africa Energy Forum (AEF) in Cape Town.
    19 Jun 2025
    19 Jun 2025
    Image supplied. Nedbank's Anél Bosman.
    Image supplied. Nedbank's Anél Bosman.

    At least 50 young professionals and students from across the continent participated in the session, which explored leadership, energy finance, and the capabilities needed to shape a just energy transition.

    “You cannot just be bold. You have to be unshakeably bold,” said Bosman. “That means staying grounded in reality while showing up with courage and clarity. These young leaders are already doing that. Our role is to back them and create the space for their leadership to shape what comes next.”

    Yes! connects early-career talent with decision-makers in the energy sector. This year’s programme focused on pathways to employment, enterprise, and innovation in Africa’s evolving energy economy.

    “You can connect the dots and make a much bigger difference than just funding,” said Bosman. “Yes! reminds us that real change starts with creating work, not just jobs, and backing young people’s confidence, purpose and ability to lead.”

    Read more: Nedbank, Energy
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz