    Axa Global Healthcare announces collaboration with Old Mutual

    4 Nov 2025
    4 Nov 2025

    Axa Global Healthcare has announced a collaboration with Old Mutual General Insurance Kenya Limited.

    The collaboration will be underpinned by a distribution agreement with local broker Executive Healthcare Solutions Limited (EHS), positioning Axa Global Healthcare for growth in the international private medical insurance (IPMI) market.

    For business incepting 1 October 2025, all Axa Global Healthcare policies in Kenya will be underwritten locally by Old Mutual.

    To further support growth in the region, Axa Global Healthcare has also entered a distribution collaboration with Executive Healthcare Solutions (EHS) Limited. The agreement includes the renewal-based transfer of EHS’s existing IPMI customer portfolio across multiple African countries for business effective 1 August 2025.

