    Neutrogena unveils national campaign

    20 Oct 2025
    20 Oct 2025

    Neutrogena has unveiled its latest national campaign. Running from 1 September to 31 October 2025, the campaign invites South Africans to embrace their glow and stand a chance to win an experience with Shaka iLembe actress, Nomzamo Mbatha.

    Competition Details:

    A total of six winners will be selected. One grand winner and five additional winners, each receiving gifts from Neutrogena. The grand winner will spend the day with Nomzamo Mbatha. The experience includes exclusive behind-the-scenes access, curated moments, and a media appearance alongside Nomzamo.

    To enter:

    Visit any Clicks store and purchase any Neutrogena Clear Skin product.
    Scan the QR code in-store and follow the prompts to upload your till slip.
    Alternatively, enter via the link in Neutrogena’s Instagram bio.
    Competition Period: 1 September – 31 October 2025

    Terms and Conditions apply

