UK Nando's faces backlash after cashless tweet goes viral

Source: © The Star The Star Nando's in the UK is facing a backlash after stating it is adopting a cashless model

Newsweek quotes the sign as saying, "We're card only. Sorry, guess we're part of the New World Order now. Just kidding, card payments mean we spend less time counting coins and more time perfecting your chicken.

"The statement was shared over one million times online by the campaigning group Anti WEF (World Economic Forum) on Twitter as it called for a boycott of Nando’s in the UK.

�� Nando’s UK moves to cashless. “We’re part of the New World Order” Boycott @NandosUK RT �� Share ✅ pic.twitter.com/grDGV45TTE

— Anti WEF (@ANTlWEF) June 25, 2023

In response Nando’s stated to Newsweek’s request for comment, that it accepts both cash and card at its UK and US stores.

Nando’s website also says customers can pay cash or card. “If paying by cash you will need to place your order via the till rather our pay at table app," the site states.

Newweek does state that “they Nando’s suggested the image of a Nando's notice that went viral wasn't from the UK and Ireland locations,” says Newsweek.

However the Anti WEF tweet has led to garnering thousands of comments, likes and retweets from customers and consumers. One user called the move to cashless “discrimination.