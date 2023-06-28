Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Retailers News United Kingdom

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


UK Nando's faces backlash after cashless tweet goes viral

28 Jun 2023
Newsweek has reported on a backlash from customers and consumers after Nando's in the UK for joking on Twitter that it's now part of the "New World Order" in adopting a cashless model.
Source: © The Star Nando's in the UK is facing a backlash after stating it is adopting a cashless model
Source: © The Star The Star Nando's in the UK is facing a backlash after stating it is adopting a cashless model

Newsweek quotes the sign as saying, "We're card only. Sorry, guess we're part of the New World Order now. Just kidding, card payments mean we spend less time counting coins and more time perfecting your chicken.

"The statement was shared over one million times online by the campaigning group Anti WEF (World Economic Forum) on Twitter as it called for a boycott of Nando’s in the UK.

In response Nando’s stated to Newsweek’s request for comment, that it accepts both cash and card at its UK and US stores.

Nando’s website also says customers can pay cash or card. “If paying by cash you will need to place your order via the till rather our pay at table app," the site states.

Newweek does state that “they Nando’s suggested the image of a Nando's notice that went viral wasn't from the UK and Ireland locations,” says Newsweek.

However the Anti WEF tweet has led to garnering thousands of comments, likes and retweets from customers and consumers. One user called the move to cashless “discrimination.

NextOptions
Read more: twitter, Newsweek, cashless payments, retailer



Related

Brand Finance Media rankings: Twitter down while Google maintains top spot for third year running
Brand Finance Media rankings: Twitter down while Google maintains top spot for third year running1 day ago
Source:
Young people are abandoning news websites - new research reveals scale of challenge to media14 Jun 2023
Source:
'Outright lie': India denies Dorsey's claims it threatened to shut down Twitter13 Jun 2023
Image supplied. Nestlé Bar One’s latest campaign asks you to retweet and share #needenergy one million times, then it will install solar energy into four libraries, including Winterveld Library in Tshwane
Nestlé Bar One's #needenergy - Light up the library does what is light6 Jun 2023
Source:
Elon Musk appoints new Twitter CEO15 May 2023
Source © Piyawat Nandeenopparit A press statement on social media from the SABC introducing a licence for car radios this week proved to be fake news
SABC car radio licence 'press statement' is fake news12 May 2023
Source © Gardens Shopping Centre Woolies has responded to the video of a live mouse in the chicken section at its Gardens Centre branch in Cape Town
Woolies, there's a mouse in my chicken...5 May 2023
Source: ©The Brand Hopper GAp Inc. joins the ranks of other US companies in downsizing its workforce
Gap continues with restructuring despite no CEO28 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz