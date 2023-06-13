10 campuses in 10 minutes: Time flies when you're having fun!

Just like that, three months felt like 10 minutes. It's true when they say 'time flies when you're having fun' because this year's Freshers Box campaign proved this in a spectacular fashion!

Student Village embarked on a whirlwind journey across 10 universities in SA, creating unforgettable campus activations that left students buzzing with excitement. From entertainment to exclusive offerings, this year's Freshers Box campaign was an unprecedented success.

Freshers Box, an annual tradition, once again demonstrated its ability to connect brands with the vibrant student community. This year, an impressive line-up of brands came together, generously providing their products and offerings to be included in the coveted freshers’ boxes. These boxes were packed to the brim with goodies from ABSA, DStv, Gautrain, Maynards, NikNaks, Lipton, KFC, Kellogs, Cotton On, Diageo, and Samsung, delighting students and creating a tangible connection with the brands.

The impact of the Freshers Box campaign was staggering. We created over 720 employment gigs during the campaign, and the number of sign-ups doubled, a testament to Student Village’s ability to engage and captivate the youth market. The reach soared to an astonishing four million, solidifying this campaign as a formidable platform for brands to connect with students in an authentic and memorable way. In the words of the Yum Brand Manager Dr. Mikaela Oosthuizen: ‘It was a great project that was very well received by KFC.’

But it's not time to bid farewell just yet! Looking ahead, Freshers Box will head to 12 campuses in 2024. So, we're thrilled to announce that we’re running an early bird special between now and 31 July 2023. To secure this special, select your package…

Silver: R240 000 (10% saving)



Gold: R349 000 (10% saving)



Platinum: R650 000 (12.5% saving)

Brands - don't miss out on this opportunity to connect with South Africa's student community.

Email az.oc.egallivtneduts@onoJ, and join Student Village in shaping the future, one Freshers Box at a time!



