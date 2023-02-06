SA's youth spend R303bn annually, according to research concluded in November 2022

“The younger generation’s awareness of their higher purpose to fix the broken world they were born into, is inspiring. We’re seeing the emergence of micro-hustlers, youngsters turning their passions into businesses, social justice and environmental warriors, as well as young leaders making moves in business and politics. That’s why we prefer to call them ‘Gen RE’ – as a collective they’re helping us recalibrate the way we do things in every facet of our lives,” says Ronen Aires, founder and CEO of Student Village.
Some of the key findings of the Gen RE report include statistics around living arrangements, family responsibilities, attitudes and behaviours, and the evolution of income and spending activities from one stage of life to the next.
“With an estimated disposable income of R303bn, brands cannot afford to overlook Gen RE’s uniqueness and preferences as consumers or employees,” says Aires.
The survey also uncovers further details about activity trends, social media preferences, other shopping practices and key retail markets – and more. The full report is available for purchase from 19 January for R49,500 ex VAT. It promises to be a source of immeasurable value and insight for brands looking for innovative, facts-driven methods to connect with up-and-coming consumers and employees.