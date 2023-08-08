Last call to enter Sara's 2023 Reward Awards

This is the final week to enter nominations for Sara's 2023 Reward Awards, sponsored by Remchannel.

Image source: Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels

This year there are three categories up for nomination:

Project of the year Award



Remuneration Report Awards



The Young Remuneration Professional Award

If you or your Total Reward team has implemented any innovative or note-worthy projects over the past 12-18 months, consider nominating your project for Sara’s Project of the Year award. There is prize money for the winners!

How does your Remuneration Report stack up with the rest? Whether large or small, all organisations have a chance to be considered for the Sara Remuneration Report of the year award.

In 2023, an additional category has been added, entitled ‘The Young Remuneration Professional Award’ for which Sara members may nominate an individual that meets the following criteria:

The nominee must be a Sara member;



35 years of age or younger;



The nominee must have achieved success in their careers and be seen as a trailblazer by peers and colleagues;



The nominee would have demonstrated outstanding contributions to the Reward profession over several years, in so doing uplifting the reputation of the profession; and



The nominee must be making a marked impact on Sara.

Closing date for all nominations is 12pm (midday) on 14 August 2023. For more information on the categories or to submit a nomination, click here.