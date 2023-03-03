WeWork, SiSebenza sign franchise partnership for South Africa, Africa

Global flexible space provider WeWork recently announced a franchise partnership with pan-African real estate investor SiSebenza. The partnership gives SiSebenza the exclusive right to operate WeWork's existing locations in South Africa and to grow and operate the WeWork franchise in Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius and Nigeria.

SiSebenza founder Andrew Robinson

Said Sandeep Mathrani, CEO and chairman of WeWork: “Today’s announcement demonstrates our continued progress in pursuing asset-light growth where local capital and expertise strengthen our business. With its in-depth understanding of the market, SiSebenza will build on WeWork’s success in South Africa and power its growth across the continent. This partnership enables us to simultaneously meet the growing demand for more flexible space solutions whilst further strengthening our underlying business.”

WeWork opened its first South Africa location in 2019 at The Link in Rosebank, Johannesburg, followed by 80 Strand in Cape Town and 155 West Street in Sandton.

“SiSebenza has collaborated with WeWork in South Africa for five years. We’re excited to now be their partner for the African continent and build the business into Africa’s market leader,” said SiSebenza founder Andrew Robinson.