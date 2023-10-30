Industries

Economy News South Africa

Africa


Godongwana's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement likely to present a gloomy fiscal outlook

30 Oct 2023
By: Neesa Moodley and Ed Stoddard
When Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his Budget Speech in February, the rand and domestic bonds initially rallied after market jitters over South Africa's debt trajectory spinning out of control were briefly allayed.
Source: Reuters. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Don’t bet on a similar rally when Godongwana unveils the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) – an outline of fiscal plans and forecasts for the next three years – on Wednesday, 1 November.

Hope of “fiscal consolidation” has evaporated, with revenue flows reduced to trickles as the commodity windfall withers and the wider economy barely grows in the face of the unfolding calamity of state failure.

Read the full article by Neesa Moodley and Ed Stoddard at Daily Maverick.

SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
SARS, Enoch Godongwana, fiscal policy, Neesa Moodley, fiscal consolidation

