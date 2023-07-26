Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BonitasBinanceBrave GroupGreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Russia-Africa Summit kicks off tomorrow

26 Jul 2023
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to lead the South African delegation at the forthcoming second Russia-Africa Summit scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg, a city in Eastern Europe over two days as of tomorrow.
Source: South African Presidency.
Source: South African Presidency.

According to a statement by The Presidency, he will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, Naledi Pandor and Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

“This second summit is expected to consider four declarations and a three-year action plan, which will be presented for consideration.

These submissions will focus on strengthening co-operation between Russia and African states in politics, security, trade, science, IT, humanitarian support, education, culture, sports, youth and the environment.

“The declarations also seek to strengthen co-operation in the fight against terrorism, the prevention of an arms race in outer space, and in information security,” the president's office said in a statement.

The Presidency said talks about the upcoming Brics summit will also be held.

“The summit will also offer an opportunity to African heads of state who are part of the African Leaders Peace Mission to continue talks with President Putin on the confidence-building measures that will create conducive conditions for a path to peace between Russia and Ukraine.

“South Africa will use the summit backdrop to further engage Russia at a bilateral level to finalise the contents and substance of the upcoming Brics summit,” the Presidency said.

Side events, including an exhibition to showcase investment opportunities in Russia and Africa, an innovation space to demonstrate new technologies, and a business development and social partnership zone for networking will also be held.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Cyril Ramaphosa, Naledi Pandor, BRICS, Putin

Related

Overcoming the barriers to entry for youth joining the workforce: Tangible impact is possible now
Red & YellowOvercoming the barriers to entry for youth joining the workforce: Tangible impact is possible now20 Jul 2023
SA's green power push falters as projects fail
SA's green power push falters as projects fail18 Jul 2023
Whistleblowing in South Africa: Protecting a vulnerable watchdog
Bullion PR & CommunicationWhistleblowing in South Africa: Protecting a vulnerable watchdog17 Jul 2023
Source: New Development Bank.
Brics' New Development Bank committed to boosting local currency usage10 Jul 2023
Source: Reuters.
Countries seek Brics membership, driven by desire for common currency27 Jun 2023
Why learning a trade can open more doors for young people
Why learning a trade can open more doors for young people22 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
Ramaphosa to join Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris21 Jun 2023
SA seeks way to allow Eskom to take on green debt
SA seeks way to allow Eskom to take on green debt19 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz