Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

AfriGISBroad MediaAICPA & CIMAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


SA to call it a wrap on current hikes with last 25 bps on 30 March

20 Mar 2023
By: Vuyani Ndaba
South Africa's Reserve Bank will raise interest rates for the last time in this cycle by 25 basis points on 30 March, in anticipation of slower inflation and a weak economy due to power disruptions, a Reuters poll found on Monday, 20 March.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

A firm majority of 18 out of 20 economists polled on South Africa's repo rate said it would be hiked by one last time in this cycle to 7.50%. South Africa's central bank raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% in January.

The other two economists opted for no change.

"The Monetary Policy Committee's January voting patterns showed that although members remained cognisant of inflationary risks, the South African Reserve Bank has adopted a decidedly pessimistic economic outlook," said Jee-A van der Linde of Oxford Economics Africa.

"South Africa's economy is set to cool this year and, together with another 25 bps increase, should help to take the edge off inflation. Policy members will also be mindful of the recent spike in banking-sector stress in the US and elsewhere."

The European Central Bank sees no contagion for euro zone banks from recent turmoil, a source said on Friday, after US lenders threw First Republic Bank a $30bn lifeline and tapped record amounts from the Federal Reserve.

Global banking strife

Although the global banking strife has muddied monetary policy waters, the poll also found risks are skewed toward a higher than expected terminal policy rate for the Sarb, rather than lower.

The South African Reserve Bank struck a gloomy tone on the country's economic prospects in January, saying growth of just 0.3% was expected this year and 0.7% in 2024. The poll suggested growth would be 0.4% this year and 1.5% next.

State electricity utility Eskom is implementing the worst rolling blackouts on record, leaving households in the dark for up to 10 hours a day. The outages have hit businesses hard, forcing them to pay millions of rand for diesel to power generators.

Inflation is expected to slow markedly to 4.7% next year from an average of 5.8% this year.

"We expect only a further 25 bps rate hike in this cycle, and still-contained wage and services inflation support our long-standing view that aggressive tightening isn't required amid weak economic growth," said Standard Bank economist, Elna Moolman.

"If the rand remains weaker than we foresee, the inflation consequences and/or risks could impel the Sarb to hike more aggressively than we currently see as necessary," she added.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: inflation, Standard Bank, SARB, Credit Suisse, South African Reserve Bank, economists

Related

Source: Reuters.
Relief over Credit Suisse deal crumbles as focus shifts to bond risks3 hours ago
Source: Reuters.
Major US banks inject $30bn to rescue First Republic Bank2 days ago
Source: Reuters.
Credit Suisse secures $54bn lifeline as authorities rush to avert global bank crisis3 days ago
Source: Reuters.
As banking fears mount oil slumps $5/bbl15 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
Credit Suisse unease sparks sell-off in world stocks; gold resumes rally15 Mar 2023
Bata South Africa and Standard Bank join forces on school shoe donation drive
BataBata South Africa and Standard Bank join forces on school shoe donation drive15 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied. Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank announces the launch of Payshap!
FNB, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank offer first cloud-based instant payments service13 Mar 2023
Source: Standard Bank group.
Standard Bank reports 33% rise in annual profit10 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz