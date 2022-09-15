Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comJNPRStoneIntercareBonitasCOHSASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Covid-19

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa

Africa CDC head: Covid still a threat given low vaccination rates

15 Sep 2022
By: Alexander Winning
The Covid-19 pandemic is still a threat on the African continent given low vaccination rates, the acting director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

"The virus is still circulating, and with the low rates of vaccination the pandemic is still very much with us here on the continent," Ahmed Ogwell Ouma told a news conference.

He was responding to a question about whether he agreed with comments by the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the end of the Covid pandemic was now in sight.

The Africa CDC director said just over 22% of Africa's population was fully vaccinated against Covid and that his agency would continue pushing to raise that number.

"The levels of protection are still relatively low," he told reporters.

African countries struggled to secure early supplies of Covid vaccines as rich nations hoarded doses, and more recently hesitancy and logistics problems have made it difficult to get shots into arms.

Ouma said the Africa CDC was focusing on getting as many people on the continent as possible fully vaccinated, not on procuring new vaccines targeting specific variants like Omicron.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: CDC, vaccination, COVID-19

Related

Source:
58% of loans in arrears are held by women and here is why1 day ago
Source:
"There should be no secrecy in a pandemic" - Health Justice Initiative's senior researcher2 days ago
Source:
Second death linked to J&J Covid-19 vaccine confirmed2 days ago
Source:
Introducing the EMS vaccination programme on wheels2 days ago
Source: Dr Carolyn Chinsinga.
Real-time data monitoring drives superior hospital-at-home care9 Sep 2022
Source:
Time to combat the burden of disease on South Africa's healthcare system8 Sep 2022
Source: Supplied.
Discovery starts bouncing back post-Covid8 Sep 2022
Source: Supplied.
The Institut Pasteur de Dakar's new alliance bolsters West Africa's epidemic preparedness7 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz