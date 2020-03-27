BREAKING: First 2 #Covid19 deaths in SA

South Africa has recorded its first two deaths from #Covid19 and confirmed cases in country has topped the 1,000 mark, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced in a statement.

Image source: Getty/Gallo

It is with deep sadness that we announce two loss of lives to #coronavirus . We will update with more details pic.twitter.com/WXUORwjjHL — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 27, 2020

The two deaths were in the Western Cape, one in a private hospital and on in a state hospital.In addition, South Africa now has "tipped the 1,000 mark".