Firstwatch Whisky entrepreneurial course calls for applications

Among other motivators, was the need to earn a living in difficult economic times, followed by the desire to become successful. This also follows Covid-19, which saw many jobs being lost and entrepreneurial ventures, with little outside support, fail.

This is a good reason for people to empower themselves now and learn to succeed in this space. Enabling entrepreneurs is key to harnessing their enthusiasm and desire for growth and ultimately ensuring that they become entrenched as established businesses in South Africa – leading to job creation and upliftment in our communities.

There has never been a better time to take an idea or small business further than right now. With this in mind, and to help entrepreneurs, startups and SMEs turn those dreams into reality, Firstwatch Whisky is offering 50 entrepreneurs the opportunity to be part of its course.

To be part of a business course designed by Over the Rainbow - a company specialising in training within the field of entrepreneurship. The aim is to share vital skills that will assist in business longevity and growth.

Even though this is an ‘online’ learning experience, there will be plenty of online engagement with lecturers and other groups of entrepreneurs. This online platform is specifically designed for the selected entrepreneurs and comes with everything needed from the beginning to the end of this course.

Participants will certainly not be left on their own to work their way through the course. There will be regular 90-minute question-and-answer sessions with experts - with a maximum of 50 students joining a webinar/conference call via the platform.

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to refrain from putting their ambitions on hold and to apply now to gain the insight and skills needed to thrive in our current environment.

