Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GreenCapeBusiness Partners LimitedSappiHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Funding News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


SA logitech startup Tripplo secures R34m investment

12 Oct 2023
Tripplo, a Johannesburg-based logistics software platform, has secured a $1.8m (R34m) equity investment to close out its seed funding extension round.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The round was led by Futuregrowth Asset Management (representing Old Mutual Life Assurance Company South Africa) and followed by Galloprovincialis. The two investors join Standard Bank of South Africa, Founders Factory Africa and Digital Africa Ventures.

This capital injection is said to further enhance Tripplo's vision of becoming the best logistics platform globally and its mission of revolutionising the logistics industry, driving innovation and efficiency in the movement of goods.

Tripplo helps businesses across multiple sectors streamline their road-freight supply chains, manage rates with contractors, process trips end-to-end electronically, optimise routes, track in real-time, process documents, facilitate working capital for trucks and make data-driven decisions that reduce costs and enhance overall efficiency.

"We are thrilled to welcome Futuregrowth Asset Management and Galloprovincialis as strategic partners on our journey to reshape the logistics sector," says Victor Chaitezvi, founder and CEO of Tripplo

Amrish Narrandes, head of private equity/capital at Futuregrowth Asset Management, expressed his excitement about the investment, saying:

"The movement of goods is the lifeblood of the South African economy. This investment in Tripplo not only underscores the importance of logistics in our nation's growth but also emphasizes the critical role of innovative management in driving such endeavours.

"We're not just investing in a platform; we're investing in a vision and a team that can truly make a difference."

"This funding round is a testament to the faith our investors have in our vision and our ability to disrupt the industry for the better. We are excited to accelerate our growth and continue delivering innovative solutions to our clients," adds Chaitezvi.

NextOptions

Related

Peach Payments secures R580m in funding
Peach Payments secures R580m in funding3 Oct 2023
Zambian neobank Lupiya secures $8.25m funding
Zambian neobank Lupiya secures $8.25m funding18 Sep 2023
Basa PESP4 call for proposals now open
Business and Arts South AfricaBasa PESP4 call for proposals now open6 Sep 2023
Why the right funding is important to grow your business
Why the right funding is important to grow your business4 Sep 2023
Xero's new Beautiful Business Fund opens for submissions
Xero's new Beautiful Business Fund opens for submissions24 Aug 2023
Fintech solutions. Source: Supplied
SA's unbanked attracts funding for fintech startups12 Jul 2023
Exploring alternative funding options: Diversifying funding strategies for SME growth
Exploring alternative funding options: Diversifying funding strategies for SME growth11 Jul 2023
Over R8m in funding up for grabs for SMEs
Over R8m in funding up for grabs for SMEs6 Jul 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz