Take your startup to the next level! Join the e-Track programme

1 Mar 2023
Issued by: UCT Graduate School of Business
UCT GSB Solution Space and ayoba launch the 2023 e-Track programme aimed at supporting startups across the continent.
Take your startup to the next level! Join the e-Track programme

Are you a problem solver? A risk-taker? Do you see yourself as an entrepreneur?

If you answered, yes. Then you are the perfect candidate for the e-Track programme – an early-stage venture acceleration and capacity-building programme for high-impact entrepreneurs brought to you by UCT GSB Solution Space, an innovation and entrepreneurship hub associated with the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (which is Africa's leading triple-crowned business school), in partnership with ayoba.

The programme is proudly funded by ayoba, a SuperApp (all-in-one app) built to narrow the digital divide in Africa for users while accelerating the digitisation and growth of small businesses. With over 20 million active users, the platform promotes hyper-local content through its channels feature, which gives users access to free content across diverse categories ranging from news, sports, fashion, education, entertainment, games, music and more. Additionally, the app helps small business accelerate their growth through the MicroApps.

The programme targets high-impact individuals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and experienced founders from anywhere in Africa.

The e-Track programme has two distinct phases. Phase one is the Venture Launch programme which focuses on validating the venture concept – and it is appropriate for participants that have or want to develop both for-profit and non-profit scale-ups. All who successfully complete phase one will receive a UCT GSB certificate and be invited to pitch for phase two, where only 15 start-ups are selected.

Phase two is aimed at accelerating the development of the validated venture and culminates in a Pitch Day, where ventures pitch to a room full of potential investors, venture capitalists and capacity builders that could take the start-up to even greater heights.

How long is the programme?

Phase one, which is currently open for applications, takes place over five weeks, entirely online, starting in April 2023.
Phase two takes place over 12 weeks starting in July 2023.

Why should you join this programme?

Not only does joining this programme help you build your business, you also become part of the start-up ecosystem, get access to a wealthy network through our partners and potentially, access to local markets. Additionally, you have access to co-working spaces, seasoned industry experts and advisory services that are bound to change the trajectory of your venture.

The co-working space enables start-ups to become part of a growing community and network of passionate founders looking to build the future. Two locations are available: UCT GSB Solution Space Waterfront and Philippi Village Hubs, both equipped with Wi-Fi, hot desks, lounge areas, and meeting rooms. Over the course of the programme, start-ups have access to some of the most innovative, creative, and seasoned experts in the venture space, where they can obtain insights and advice from venture capitalists, creative directors, legal guides, and serial entrepreneurs. There are also masterclasses in a range of topics including Legal, Tax and Accounting, Human Resources, Branding and Marketing.

Who can apply?

The programme targets high-impact individuals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and experienced founders from anywhere in Africa.

Shiela Yabo, Ecosystem Development manager at ayoba said: “It is a known fact that small businesses and startups remain the backbone of the economy throughout Africa. It is the daring entrepreneurs that continue to come up with revolutionary business ideas to solve Africa’s biggest problems while creating real economic impact in local communities.” And together, UCT GSB Solution and ayoba have taken on the task to support these entrepreneurs.

So if you are a daring entrepreneur, this programme is for you. Apply here for phase one and let us help you take your start-up to the next level. Applications close on 29 March 2023, so apply today and secure your spot!

Visit our website to learn more about the programme: https://gsbsolutionspace.uct.ac.za/e-track.

UCT Graduate School of Business
The University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (GSB) is recognised as one of the best business schools in the world. Its innovative approaches to teaching and learning and commitment to relevance and social impact set it apart from most.
