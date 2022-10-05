Jewel City shortlisted in 2022 UN Principles of Responsible Investment Awards

The announcement comes days after Jewel City was named the winner of two South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa) 2022 Property Development Awards for Innovate Excellence: Best Residential Development and the overall Transformation (impact) Award.
“We are delighted that Jewel City has received such esteemed recognition. These honours are significant because they are independent third-party validation of our thesis that developing affordable quality residential precincts in amenity-rich central locations is a powerful means of positive impact that delivers solid commercial returns,” says Carel Kleynhans, CEO of Divercity.
Jewel City spans six city blocks of urban amenities in the heart of Johannesburg. Divercity invests substantially in these areas to offer essential social amenities such as childcare, education, healthcare, sport facilities, public recreational spaces, and daily retail.
The winner of each UN-PRI Awards category will be announced on 1 December 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.