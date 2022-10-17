2022 MTN Business App of the Year Awards winners revealed

The grand prize-winning app – the MTN Business App of the Year – and the winner of R1m in prize money, is the Shoprite App.
“This year, the MTN Business App of the Year Awards attracted just over 1,000 entries – with many of the entered apps focused on solving societal and business problems. We congratulate all our winners and wish them well with their future endeavours. We look forward to a day, very soon, when our lesser-known winning apps become household names due to their positive and lasting impact on businesses and consumers into the future,” says Kholofelo Magagane, head of marketing at MTN Business.