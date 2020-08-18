Batiste Dry Shampoo sells 2.7 units per second globally

Batiste has been offering the fastest and easiest way to great looking hair for over 40 years with plenty of award-winning products, which help women to refresh their hair instantly and leaving their hair smelling as great as it looks. With 2.7 cans sold every second globally, it could not be any clearer; women are embracing Batiste, the instant dry shampoo as a way of life no matter their hair type (wigs, weaves, cornrows, extensions, curly, straight and highly texturised hair). Batiste Dry Shampoo is a beauty must-have and part of beauty queens’, beauty bloggers’, influencers’ and hair stylists’ daily regime.
From fruit to fresh and floral scents, Batiste offers an extensive range of variants of eight fragrances, three tinted options (blonde, medium brown and dark brown) and four with added benefits (volume, hydrate, de-frizz and damage control). Its distinct collection of fragrances, created in collaboration with top global fragrance houses, are based on the latest trends in scent, while its striking and vibrant cans are inspired by the latest in design and fashion. Whatever the hairstyle, hair type or hair colour, there is a Batiste Dry Shampoo for your hair needs!
Now more than ever, women are prioritising value for money beauty buys, with convenience and accessibility being high on their list. The best part is Batiste Dry Shampoo is widely available nationwide at selected Dis-Chem, Clicks, PnP, Spar, Checkers and Takealot.com. #AllHairTypesSA | http://bit.ly/How_to_Batiste
.
About Acdoco SA:
Acdoco SA is a leading specialist brand-building distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years. Acdoco SA represents leading brands in Southern Africa including Contempo
, Batiste
, Pearl Drops
, Alpecin
, SKYN
, Dr.Beckmann
, Nair
, Plantur
, Blanx SA
, Jordan
, Anusol
, and OBEL RespiClear
.