Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Health & Beauty Company news South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Batiste Dry Shampoo sells 2.7 units per second globally

18 Aug 2020
Issued by: ACDOCO SA
There is always something great to share about Batiste, the world's No. 1 dry shampoo. This time new data has confirmed our hair hero Batiste sold 2.7 cans every second globally in 2019. With a variety of fruity and floral scents, colour tints and the Hair Benefits range targeting specific hair needs, who wouldn't want to keep their crown shining with Batiste!

Batiste has been offering the fastest and easiest way to great looking hair for over 40 years with plenty of award-winning products, which help women to refresh their hair instantly and leaving their hair smelling as great as it looks. With 2.7 cans sold every second globally, it could not be any clearer; women are embracing Batiste, the instant dry shampoo as a way of life no matter their hair type (wigs, weaves, cornrows, extensions, curly, straight and highly texturised hair). Batiste Dry Shampoo is a beauty must-have and part of beauty queens’, beauty bloggers’, influencers’ and hair stylists’ daily regime.

From fruit to fresh and floral scents, Batiste offers an extensive range of variants of eight fragrances, three tinted options (blonde, medium brown and dark brown) and four with added benefits (volume, hydrate, de-frizz and damage control). Its distinct collection of fragrances, created in collaboration with top global fragrance houses, are based on the latest trends in scent, while its striking and vibrant cans are inspired by the latest in design and fashion. Whatever the hairstyle, hair type or hair colour, there is a Batiste Dry Shampoo for your hair needs!

Now more than ever, women are prioritising value for money beauty buys, with convenience and accessibility being high on their list. The best part is Batiste Dry Shampoo is widely available nationwide at selected Dis-Chem, Clicks, PnP, Spar, Checkers and Takealot.com. #AllHairTypesSA | http://bit.ly/How_to_Batiste.



About Acdoco SA:

Acdoco SA is a leading specialist brand-building distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years. Acdoco SA represents leading brands in Southern Africa including Contempo, Batiste, Pearl Drops, Alpecin, SKYN, Dr.Beckmann, Nair, Plantur, Blanx SA, Jordan, Anusol, and OBEL RespiClear.

ACDOCO SAACDOCO SA is a specialist consumer packaged goods distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Clicks, Pnp, Checkers, Spar, Dis-Chem, Takealot.com, SKYN, Batiste, ACDOCO SA, Jordan, Alpecin

Related

Smart MediaSmart-Cnnect training app hits 100% Dis-Chem Pharmacy engagement28 Jul 2020
Hyperia s.r.o.Data shows 7 interesting shopping habits of South Africans during the lockdown15 Jul 2020
Dis-Chem fined R1.2m for price inflation7 Jul 2020
Local manufacturing incubator to produce Dis-Chem uniforms25 Jun 2020
Future Tech MediaFuturetech introduces a shoppable media solution to South Africa and MENA17 Jun 2020
Pick n Pay launches liquor collect service15 Jun 2020
Heineken South AfricaHeineken South Africa expands availability of Heineken 0.0 to meet consumer interest4 Jun 2020
HaveYouHeardSouth Africans want brands to keep being active in their lives during lockdown19 May 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz