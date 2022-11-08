Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEva-LastEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Property Development News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Mompati Mall development in Vryburg underway

8 Nov 2022
Construction of the 22,000m2 Mompati Mall in Vryburg in the North West is underway. The mall is named after local struggle icon Dr Ruth Mompati.
Site handover. Source: Supplied
Site handover. Source: Supplied

Developer Twin City has set the mall's opening for October 2023. “We look forward to transforming the retail landscape in Vryburg and creating a space for the community to belong,” said Johan van Wyk, director of new business at Twin City.

The development is expected to create around 750 full-time jobs once completed.

Source: Supplied
Eastern Cape gets new two-storey shopping centre KwaBhaca Mall

1 Nov 2022

Commuter access

Mompati Mall will be located on the N18, adjacent to the CBD and opposite the Vryburg sports grounds. It has access at the major intersection of the N14 and N18, which places it directly on the main roads into and out of the town.

Mompati Mall development site. Source: Supplied
Mompati Mall development site. Source: Supplied

The single-level mall is designed by Leon Jacobs Architects, and its construction is being led by the main contractor NJW.

The centre’s development will result in improvements to the surrounding roads as well as all bulk services. It will have a solar photovoltaic plant that produces clean energy and will help ensure that the mall can continue trading during load shedding.

NextOptions
Read more: Johan van Wyk, Twin City

Related

New Hebron Mall builds nursery school for local community
New Hebron Mall builds nursery school for local community24 Oct 2022
African Construction, Totally Concrete Expo to focus on Africa's 4IR readiness
African Construction, Totally Concrete Expo to focus on Africa's 4IR readiness26 Feb 2020
Phase one of Rustenburg Mall under way
Phase one of Rustenburg Mall under way6 Sep 2019
First enclosed shopping mall on the cards for Vryburg
First enclosed shopping mall on the cards for Vryburg10 Jul 2019
Elim Mall to undergo R120m extension
Elim Mall to undergo R120m extension3 Jul 2019
Cotton On Group launches online store and rewards programme
Cotton On Group launches online store and rewards programme25 Jan 2018
East Africa cement consumption on the rise
East Africa cement consumption on the rise5 Sep 2016
The Cotton On Group predicts 20% festive season growth
The Cotton On Group predicts 20% festive season growth14 Dec 2015

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz