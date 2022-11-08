Mompati Mall development in Vryburg underway

Construction of the 22,000m2 Mompati Mall in Vryburg in the North West is underway. The mall is named after local struggle icon Dr Ruth Mompati.

Site handover. Source: Supplied

Developer Twin City has set the mall's opening for October 2023. “We look forward to transforming the retail landscape in Vryburg and creating a space for the community to belong,” said Johan van Wyk, director of new business at Twin City.

The development is expected to create around 750 full-time jobs once completed.

Commuter access

Mompati Mall will be located on the N18, adjacent to the CBD and opposite the Vryburg sports grounds. It has access at the major intersection of the N14 and N18, which places it directly on the main roads into and out of the town.

Mompati Mall development site. Source: Supplied

The single-level mall is designed by Leon Jacobs Architects, and its construction is being led by the main contractor NJW.

The centre’s development will result in improvements to the surrounding roads as well as all bulk services. It will have a solar photovoltaic plant that produces clean energy and will help ensure that the mall can continue trading during load shedding.