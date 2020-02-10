2020 SAPOA Property Development Awards open for entries

This year's edition of the SAPOA Property Development Awards for Innovative Excellence is open for entries. The awards recognies innovative property developments that contribute towards the enhancement of SA's built environment.

Zinon Marinakos, chairperson of the SAPOA Property Development Awards for Innovative Excellence

Overall Awards

#BizTrends2020: Building for sustainability continues to promote valuable returns There is a direct link between the stability of an economy and ongoing development - and currently, the local construction and property industries are undeniably experiencing a lull...

The 13 categories are: Commercial Office Development, Corporate Office Development, Industrial Development, Innovative Award, Interiors Award, International Development, Mixed-use Development, Other Developments, Refurbishments, Residential Developments, Retail Developments - Large Regional Mall (more than 25,000m²), Retail Developments - Small Boutique (less than 25,000m²), and Rural and Small-town Development.According to Zinon Marinakos, chairperson of the SAPOA Property Development Awards for Innovative Excellence, the team of judges are constantly interrogating the categories and improving the criteria to ensure that all building types are acknowledged.In addition, all entries will also be evaluated for the Overall Awards in the categories Overall Transformation Award, Overall Heritage Award, Overall Green Sustainability Award, Overall Innovative Award and Overall Award.The closing date for entries is Monday, 23 March.All submissions will be featured in the sixth edition of the 2020 SAPOA Innovative Excellence coffee table book. In addition, entries and winners per category will be showcased, announced and celebrated at the 2020 SAPOA Annual Convention and Property Networking, taking place from 3-5 June at Sun City, North West Province.