Property Development News South Africa

Menu
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Construction Trends 2020

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Construction & Engineering jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

2020 SAPOA Property Development Awards open for entries

This year's edition of the SAPOA Property Development Awards for Innovative Excellence is open for entries. The awards recognies innovative property developments that contribute towards the enhancement of SA's built environment.
Zinon Marinakos, chairperson of the SAPOA Property Development Awards for Innovative Excellence
The 13 categories are: Commercial Office Development, Corporate Office Development, Industrial Development, Innovative Award, Interiors Award, International Development, Mixed-use Development, Other Developments, Refurbishments, Residential Developments, Retail Developments - Large Regional Mall (more than 25,000m²), Retail Developments - Small Boutique (less than 25,000m²), and Rural and Small-town Development.

According to Zinon Marinakos, chairperson of the SAPOA Property Development Awards for Innovative Excellence, the team of judges are constantly interrogating the categories and improving the criteria to ensure that all building types are acknowledged.

Overall Awards


In addition, all entries will also be evaluated for the Overall Awards in the categories Overall Transformation Award, Overall Heritage Award, Overall Green Sustainability Award, Overall Innovative Award and Overall Award.

#BizTrends2020: Building for sustainability continues to promote valuable returns

There is a direct link between the stability of an economy and ongoing development - and currently, the local construction and property industries are undeniably experiencing a lull...

By Johan Piekaar 6 Jan 2020


The closing date for entries is Monday, 23 March.

All submissions will be featured in the sixth edition of the 2020 SAPOA Innovative Excellence coffee table book. In addition, entries and winners per category will be showcased, announced and celebrated at the 2020 SAPOA Annual Convention and Property Networking, taking place from 3-5 June at Sun City, North West Province.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Comment

Related

2020 SAPOA Property Development Awards open for entries
Balwin Properties to develop R9bn Munyaka in Waterfall
3 local projects in contention for ArchDaily's Building of the Year Awards
Construction body calls for urgent meeting after CETA placed under administration

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.